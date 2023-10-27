Dana: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $19 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The automotive equipment supplier posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.71 billion.

