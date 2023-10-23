VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
DallasNews: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 4:34 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — DallasNews Corporation (DALN) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $34.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DALN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DALN

