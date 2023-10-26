CVRx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — CVRx Inc. (CVRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $9 million in its third…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — CVRx Inc. (CVRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $10.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.8 million.

