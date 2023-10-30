Live Radio
CVR: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2023

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) on Monday reported profit of $353 million in its third quarter.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.89 per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVI

