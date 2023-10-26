Customers Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income…

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $86.8 million.

The bank, based in West Reading, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $2.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $394.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $217.5 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CUBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CUBI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.