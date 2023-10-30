Cushman & Wakefield: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Monday reported a loss of $33.9 million in its…

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Monday reported a loss of $33.9 million in its third quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWK

