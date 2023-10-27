Cumulus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $2.7 million. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $2.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The radio station owner posted revenue of $207.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMLS

