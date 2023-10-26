Live Radio
Cullen/Frost: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 9:30 AM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $155.7 million.

The San Antonio-based bank said it had earnings of $2.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.14 per share.

Cullen/Frost shares have dropped 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 42% in the last 12 months.

