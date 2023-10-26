Live Radio
Home » Latest News » CTS: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CTS: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 8:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — CTS Corp. (CTS) on Thursday reported profit of $14 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $134.6 million in the period.

CTS expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $545 million to $555 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up