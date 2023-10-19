CSX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $846 million. On…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $846 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 42 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The freight railroad posted revenue of $3.57 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.56 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSX

