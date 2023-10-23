Crown: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $159…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $159 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.73 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.07 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Crown expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.40 to $1.50.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.10 per share.

Crown shares have decreased slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $77.02, a decrease of 8% in the last 12 months.

