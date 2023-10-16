CrossFirst: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $16.9 million.…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $16.9 million.

The Leawood, Kansas-based bank said it had earnings of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 37 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $118.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.1 million, which topped Street forecasts.

CrossFirst shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.08, a drop of 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.