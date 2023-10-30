Credit Acceptance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $70.8 million.…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $70.8 million.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $5.43 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.59 per share.

The auto financing company posted revenue of $478.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $485.7 million.

Credit Acceptance shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $397.06, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.

