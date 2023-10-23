Crane: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Crane Co. (CR) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $55.2 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The maker of aerospace, electronics and engineered industrial products posted revenue of $530.1 million in the period.

Crane expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.20 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CR

