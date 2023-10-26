Coursera: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.1…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.1 million in its third quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The online learning platform posted revenue of $165.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Coursera said it expects revenue in the range of $161 million to $165 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $628 million to $632 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COUR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.