CoStar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $90.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The commercial real estate information and marketing provider posted revenue of $624.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $625.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, CoStar expects its per-share earnings to range from 31 cents to 32 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.21 to $1.22 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion.

