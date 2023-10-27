Corus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) on Friday reported profit of $37.8 million in its fiscal…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) on Friday reported profit of $37.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $254.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $318.3 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.

