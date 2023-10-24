Corning: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — Corning Inc. (GLW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $164 million. The…

The Corning, New York-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The specialty glass maker posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.46 billion, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Corning expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 42 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.25 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.75 billion.

