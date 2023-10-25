Conmed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $15.8 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Largo, Florida-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $304.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $301.2 million.

Conmed expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion.

