Comstock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comstock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2023, 4:21 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $14.7 million.

The Frisco, Texas-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $376.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $342.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

