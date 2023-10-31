Commvault: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $13 million.

The Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $201 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Commvault said it expects revenue in the range of $206 million to $210 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $812 million to $822 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVLT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.