Community Trust Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.6 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Pikeville, Kentucky, said it had earnings of $1.15 per share.

The bank holding company for Community Trust Bank posted revenue of $85 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $58.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.

