Community Health Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $91 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.04 billion.

