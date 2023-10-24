Community Bank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $11.9…

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $11.9 million.

The bank, based in Dewitt, New York, said it had earnings of 82 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $205.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $175.4 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts.

Community Bank shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 35% in the last 12 months.

