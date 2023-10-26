Comcast: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $4.05 billion. The Philadelphia-based company…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $4.05 billion.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $30.12 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.64 billion.

