Columbia Sportswear: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $103.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $1.70.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The maker of outdoor gear posted revenue of $985.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $999.8 million.

Columbia Sportswear expects full-year earnings to be $4.45 to $4.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.48 billion to $3.53 billion.

