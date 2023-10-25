Columbia Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Columbia Financial, Inc. (CLBK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.1…

The Fair Lawn, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $107 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $57.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLBK

