Colony Bankcorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $5.8 million.…

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $5.8 million.

The Fitzgerald, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $42.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.3 million, topping Street forecasts.

Colony Bankcorp shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.50, a decline of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBAN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.