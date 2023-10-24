VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Coke: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Coke: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 7:05 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.09 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $11.95 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.45 billion.

