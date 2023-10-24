CNOOC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — CNOOC Ltd. (CEO) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.68 billion in its…

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — CNOOC Ltd. (CEO) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.68 billion in its third quarter.

The Hong Kong-based company said it had profit of $9.81 per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $15.86 billion in the period.

CNOOC shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

