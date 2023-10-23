CNB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $13.7…

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $13.7 million.

The Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 60 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $83.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.1 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

CNB shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $17.61, a decline of 27% in the last 12 months.

