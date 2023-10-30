CNA Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $258 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $3.34 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.97 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNA

