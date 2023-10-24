CN: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $826 million. The…

The Montreal-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.01 billion.

