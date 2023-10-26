CMS Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $176 million.…

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $176 million.

The Jackson, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

CMS Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.06 to $3.12 per share.

