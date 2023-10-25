CME: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $750.2 million. The Chicago-based…

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

