Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery was unchanged at $86.66 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose 25 cents to $89.90 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $2.28 a gallon. November heating oil rose 3 cents to $3.18 a gallon. November natural gas fell 3 cents to $3.08 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $1.40 to $1,935.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 25 cents to $23.02 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.58 a pound.

The dollar rose to 149.80 Japanese yen from 149.54 yen. The euro rose to $1.0569 from $1.0554.

