CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|576
|577
|565¼
|566
|—9½
|Mar
|603
|603½
|592¾
|594¼
|—8¼
|May
|619
|619¾
|610
|611¾
|—7¼
|Jul
|633½
|634¼
|625½
|627½
|—6¼
|Sep
|646
|648½
|640½
|642¼
|—5½
|Dec
|660¾
|665½
|656¾
|659
|—5
|Mar
|672½
|678
|668½
|672½
|—3½
|May
|675¼
|679¼
|675¼
|677¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|663
|666½
|663
|666½
|+¼
|Sep
|674
|+¼
|Dec
|683
|+¼
|Mar
|689¾
|+¼
|May
|690
|+¼
|Jul
|663
|+¼
|Est. sales 111,108.
|Fri.’s sales 92,575
|Fri.’s open int 451,007,
|up 2,617
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|480
|484¼
|477½
|478¼
|—2½
|Mar
|494
|498¼
|491¾
|492¾
|—2½
|May
|502¾
|506¼
|500¼
|501
|—2½
|Jul
|508½
|512
|506½
|507½
|—2
|Sep
|506¾
|509½
|505½
|507¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|511
|513¾
|509¾
|511¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|521¼
|523
|521
|522
|May
|528¼
|528¼
|527½
|527½
|+½
|Jul
|527¼
|527½
|526¼
|527
|+¾
|Sep
|510¼
|512
|510¼
|512
|—
|¼
|Dec
|507
|510½
|506½
|510½
|+2½
|Jul
|527
|+2½
|Dec
|506¾
|507¼
|506½
|507¼
|+½
|Est. sales 221,306.
|Fri.’s sales 213,859
|Fri.’s open int 1,403,426,
|up 5,534
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|399
|406¾
|399
|403¾
|+1½
|Mar
|421
|422¼
|418¾
|422¼
|+2¼
|May
|434¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|445¾
|+1
|Sep
|429
|+1
|Dec
|412¾
|+1
|Mar
|414¼
|+1
|May
|420¼
|+1
|Jul
|380¼
|+1
|Sep
|396
|+1
|Jul
|360¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|376
|+2¼
|Est. sales 537.
|Fri.’s sales 535
|Fri.’s open int 3,809
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1297
|1308¾
|1281
|1282¾
|—14½
|Jan
|1319½
|1331¼
|1305½
|1307¼
|—12¼
|Mar
|1333¼
|1344¾
|1320½
|1322¼
|—11
|May
|1347
|1358
|1334¼
|1336¼
|—10½
|Jul
|1352¾
|1364¼
|1341½
|1343¾
|—10
|Aug
|1336½
|1343¾
|1322¾
|1325
|—9¼
|Sep
|1289½
|1298½
|1279½
|1281¼
|—9¼
|Nov
|1271¼
|1281¾
|1262¾
|1265
|—9¼
|Jan
|1289¼
|1289¼
|1273
|1274¼
|—8¾
|Mar
|1278¾
|1281¾
|1269
|1269
|—8¼
|May
|1268¼
|—8
|Jul
|1276½
|1276½
|1271¼
|1271¼
|—8¼
|Aug
|1263½
|—7¾
|Sep
|1233¾
|—7¾
|Nov
|1235¾
|1235¾
|1225¼
|1226½
|—7½
|Jul
|1226½
|—7½
|Nov
|1172¾
|—7½
|Est. sales 300,320.
|Fri.’s sales 354,577
|Fri.’s open int 749,127
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|52.06
|52.97
|52.06
|52.39
|+.12
|Jan
|51.34
|52.19
|51.34
|51.66
|+.11
|Mar
|50.96
|51.77
|50.91
|51.20
|+.04
|May
|50.86
|51.52
|50.68
|50.93
|—.01
|Jul
|50.64
|51.34
|50.60
|50.71
|—.05
|Aug
|50.68
|50.88
|50.21
|50.28
|—.07
|Sep
|50.26
|50.40
|49.85
|49.87
|—.07
|Oct
|49.76
|49.81
|49.37
|49.37
|—.08
|Dec
|49.49
|49.83
|49.09
|49.18
|—.11
|Jan
|49.62
|49.62
|49.14
|49.14
|—.10
|Mar
|49.03
|—.08
|May
|48.98
|—.07
|Jul
|48.98
|—.06
|Aug
|48.74
|—.05
|Sep
|48.43
|—.07
|Oct
|48.03
|—.10
|Dec
|47.73
|—.06
|Jul
|47.62
|—.06
|Oct
|47.61
|—.06
|Dec
|47.35
|—.06
|Est. sales 108,505.
|Fri.’s sales 146,077
|Fri.’s open int 483,861,
|up 2,736
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|441.40
|442.10
|424.40
|426.50
|—15.90
|Jan
|425.90
|426.60
|412.40
|413.90
|—12.80
|Mar
|411.60
|413.10
|402.20
|403.20
|—9.10
|May
|404.00
|406.90
|398.30
|399.10
|—6.90
|Jul
|403.90
|405.80
|398.30
|399.20
|—5.50
|Aug
|401.80
|401.80
|395.60
|396.50
|—4.90
|Sep
|395.90
|397.50
|392.30
|392.80
|—4.60
|Oct
|391.90
|391.90
|387.40
|387.90
|—4.40
|Dec
|392.70
|393.90
|388.40
|389.30
|—4.50
|Jan
|391.50
|392.00
|387.40
|388.30
|—4.30
|Mar
|385.30
|—4.10
|May
|383.80
|—4.00
|Jul
|384.70
|—4.10
|Aug
|383.00
|—4.10
|Sep
|380.70
|—4.10
|Oct
|377.60
|—4.30
|Dec
|378.00
|—4.20
|Jul
|378.50
|—4.20
|Oct
|378.50
|—4.20
|Dec
|372.90
|—4.20
|Est. sales 157,243.
|Fri.’s sales 212,341
|Fri.’s open int 518,780,
|up 8,992
