CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 576 577 565¼ 566 —9½ Mar 603 603½ 592¾ 594¼ —8¼ May 619 619¾ 610 611¾ —7¼ Jul 633½ 634¼ 625½ 627½ —6¼ Sep 646 648½ 640½ 642¼ —5½ Dec 660¾ 665½ 656¾ 659 —5 Mar 672½ 678 668½ 672½ —3½ May 675¼ 679¼ 675¼ 677¾ —1¼ Jul 663 666½ 663 666½ +¼ Sep 674 +¼ Dec 683 +¼ Mar 689¾ +¼ May 690 +¼ Jul 663 +¼ Est. sales 111,108. Fri.’s sales 92,575 Fri.’s open int 451,007, up 2,617 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 480 484¼ 477½ 478¼ —2½ Mar 494 498¼ 491¾ 492¾ —2½ May 502¾ 506¼ 500¼ 501 —2½ Jul 508½ 512 506½ 507½ —2 Sep 506¾ 509½ 505½ 507¼ — ½ Dec 511 513¾ 509¾ 511¼ — ½ Mar 521¼ 523 521 522 May 528¼ 528¼ 527½ 527½ +½ Jul 527¼ 527½ 526¼ 527 +¾ Sep 510¼ 512 510¼ 512 — ¼ Dec 507 510½ 506½ 510½ +2½ Jul 527 +2½ Dec 506¾ 507¼ 506½ 507¼ +½ Est. sales 221,306. Fri.’s sales 213,859 Fri.’s open int 1,403,426, up 5,534 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 399 406¾ 399 403¾ +1½ Mar 421 422¼ 418¾ 422¼ +2¼ May 434¾ +1¾ Jul 445¾ +1 Sep 429 +1 Dec 412¾ +1 Mar 414¼ +1 May 420¼ +1 Jul 380¼ +1 Sep 396 +1 Jul 360¼ +2¼ Sep 376 +2¼ Est. sales 537. Fri.’s sales 535 Fri.’s open int 3,809 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1297 1308¾ 1281 1282¾ —14½ Jan 1319½ 1331¼ 1305½ 1307¼ —12¼ Mar 1333¼ 1344¾ 1320½ 1322¼ —11 May 1347 1358 1334¼ 1336¼ —10½ Jul 1352¾ 1364¼ 1341½ 1343¾ —10 Aug 1336½ 1343¾ 1322¾ 1325 —9¼ Sep 1289½ 1298½ 1279½ 1281¼ —9¼ Nov 1271¼ 1281¾ 1262¾ 1265 —9¼ Jan 1289¼ 1289¼ 1273 1274¼ —8¾ Mar 1278¾ 1281¾ 1269 1269 —8¼ May 1268¼ —8 Jul 1276½ 1276½ 1271¼ 1271¼ —8¼ Aug 1263½ —7¾ Sep 1233¾ —7¾ Nov 1235¾ 1235¾ 1225¼ 1226½ —7½ Jul 1226½ —7½ Nov 1172¾ —7½ Est. sales 300,320. Fri.’s sales 354,577 Fri.’s open int 749,127 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 52.06 52.97 52.06 52.39 +.12 Jan 51.34 52.19 51.34 51.66 +.11 Mar 50.96 51.77 50.91 51.20 +.04 May 50.86 51.52 50.68 50.93 —.01 Jul 50.64 51.34 50.60 50.71 —.05 Aug 50.68 50.88 50.21 50.28 —.07 Sep 50.26 50.40 49.85 49.87 —.07 Oct 49.76 49.81 49.37 49.37 —.08 Dec 49.49 49.83 49.09 49.18 —.11 Jan 49.62 49.62 49.14 49.14 —.10 Mar 49.03 —.08 May 48.98 —.07 Jul 48.98 —.06 Aug 48.74 —.05 Sep 48.43 —.07 Oct 48.03 —.10 Dec 47.73 —.06 Jul 47.62 —.06 Oct 47.61 —.06 Dec 47.35 —.06 Est. sales 108,505. Fri.’s sales 146,077 Fri.’s open int 483,861, up 2,736 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 441.40 442.10 424.40 426.50 —15.90 Jan 425.90 426.60 412.40 413.90 —12.80 Mar 411.60 413.10 402.20 403.20 —9.10 May 404.00 406.90 398.30 399.10 —6.90 Jul 403.90 405.80 398.30 399.20 —5.50 Aug 401.80 401.80 395.60 396.50 —4.90 Sep 395.90 397.50 392.30 392.80 —4.60 Oct 391.90 391.90 387.40 387.90 —4.40 Dec 392.70 393.90 388.40 389.30 —4.50 Jan 391.50 392.00 387.40 388.30 —4.30 Mar 385.30 —4.10 May 383.80 —4.00 Jul 384.70 —4.10 Aug 383.00 —4.10 Sep 380.70 —4.10 Oct 377.60 —4.30 Dec 378.00 —4.20 Jul 378.50 —4.20 Oct 378.50 —4.20 Dec 372.90 —4.20 Est. sales 157,243. Fri.’s sales 212,341 Fri.’s open int 518,780, up 8,992

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.