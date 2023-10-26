CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|569¼
|580½
|563¼
|579½
|+11
|Mar
|597
|607
|591¼
|606
|+9¾
|May
|614¼
|623
|608½
|622¼
|+8¾
|Jul
|629½
|637½
|624¼
|636½
|+7½
|Sep
|643½
|651¼
|639¼
|650¼
|+6¾
|Dec
|660
|667
|655¾
|666
|+6
|Mar
|669
|678¾
|667¾
|677¾
|+4¼
|May
|672
|679¾
|672
|679¾
|+4
|Jul
|659
|665½
|659
|665½
|+4½
|Sep
|673
|+4½
|Dec
|682
|+4½
|Mar
|688¾
|+4½
|May
|689
|+4½
|Jul
|660½
|+4½
|Est. sales 126,664.
|Wed.’s sales 106,579
|Wed.’s open int 444,797,
|up 9,112
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|480
|484¼
|477½
|479¼
|—
|¾
|Mar
|495
|497¾
|492¼
|493¼
|—1¼
|May
|503
|505¾
|500½
|501¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|509
|511¼
|506¼
|507¼
|—1½
|Sep
|507¼
|508¾
|504½
|505¼
|—1¼
|Dec
|512¼
|513
|508¼
|509½
|—1¼
|Mar
|522¼
|523
|519
|520¼
|—1½
|May
|527
|527¾
|525
|525¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|526½
|526½
|524
|524½
|—2
|Sep
|508½
|509¾
|508½
|509¾
|Dec
|503½
|505
|502¼
|504½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|521¼
|Dec
|503
|503¾
|502
|503½
|+¼
|Est. sales 315,397.
|Wed.’s sales 290,821
|Wed.’s open int 1,405,373,
|up 3,475
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|394½
|398
|387¼
|397¼
|+4
|Mar
|409½
|417
|407½
|417
|+5¾
|May
|421¾
|429½
|421¾
|429½
|+6
|Jul
|441
|+6½
|Sep
|424¼
|+6½
|Dec
|408
|+6½
|Mar
|409½
|+6½
|May
|415½
|+6½
|Jul
|375½
|+6½
|Sep
|391¼
|+6½
|Jul
|354¼
|+6½
|Sep
|370
|+6½
|Est. sales 541.
|Wed.’s sales 432
|Wed.’s open int 3,861
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1287½
|1297¾
|1277½
|1279½
|—8¾
|Jan
|1307½
|1318½
|1298
|1300¼
|—8¼
|Mar
|1320
|1331¾
|1312
|1313¾
|—8
|May
|1334¼
|1345¼
|1325¾
|1327¾
|—7½
|Jul
|1338¾
|1351¾
|1332¾
|1334¾
|—7
|Aug
|1320¾
|1331¾
|1314¼
|1316¼
|—5½
|Sep
|1273¾
|1287
|1270¼
|1273½
|—3½
|Nov
|1258¾
|1270¾
|1254½
|1257½
|—2¼
|Jan
|1272¾
|1278¼
|1265¾
|1266¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|1268¾
|1268¾
|1260¾
|1260¾
|—
|½
|May
|1268
|1268
|1259¼
|1259¼
|Jul
|1262
|+¼
|Aug
|1253¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|1224
|+1¾
|Nov
|1220
|1220
|1219
|1219¼
|+¾
|Jul
|1219¼
|+¾
|Nov
|1165½
|+¾
|Est. sales 284,309.
|Wed.’s sales 297,208
|Wed.’s open int 807,506
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|52.69
|53.49
|51.56
|51.74
|—.86
|Jan
|51.83
|52.61
|50.94
|51.10
|—.65
|Mar
|51.29
|52.10
|50.57
|50.71
|—.53
|May
|51.05
|51.85
|50.35
|50.48
|—.53
|Jul
|50.89
|51.61
|50.18
|50.31
|—.51
|Aug
|50.59
|51.17
|49.80
|49.93
|—.46
|Sep
|50.13
|50.76
|49.44
|49.55
|—.44
|Oct
|49.60
|50.28
|48.99
|49.11
|—.37
|Dec
|49.46
|50.14
|48.80
|48.93
|—.32
|Jan
|49.39
|49.92
|48.87
|48.87
|—.30
|Mar
|49.20
|49.81
|48.76
|48.76
|—.28
|May
|49.13
|49.78
|48.70
|48.70
|—.24
|Jul
|49.10
|49.75
|48.65
|48.65
|—.22
|Aug
|48.40
|—.24
|Sep
|48.14
|—.20
|Oct
|47.77
|—.06
|Dec
|47.35
|—.30
|Jul
|47.24
|—.30
|Oct
|47.23
|—.30
|Dec
|46.97
|—.30
|Est. sales 162,985.
|Wed.’s sales 153,795
|Wed.’s open int 472,112,
|up 6,600
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|427.40
|433.20
|422.10
|429.50
|+.30
|Jan
|416.00
|418.80
|410.90
|415.90
|—1.40
|Mar
|405.50
|407.70
|400.40
|404.40
|—1.90
|May
|400.80
|403.20
|396.50
|400.30
|—1.30
|Jul
|399.60
|402.50
|396.40
|399.90
|—.90
|Aug
|395.80
|399.40
|393.70
|396.70
|—1.00
|Sep
|391.60
|395.00
|391.00
|393.00
|—1.10
|Oct
|387.60
|389.90
|386.80
|388.40
|—1.30
|Dec
|389.80
|391.80
|387.40
|389.90
|—1.30
|Jan
|388.90
|—1.30
|Mar
|385.90
|—1.30
|May
|384.50
|—1.30
|Jul
|385.70
|—1.20
|Aug
|384.00
|—1.20
|Sep
|381.70
|—1.20
|Oct
|378.50
|—1.20
|Dec
|379.90
|—.90
|Jul
|380.40
|—.90
|Oct
|380.40
|—.90
|Dec
|374.80
|—.90
|Est. sales 203,923.
|Wed.’s sales 197,229
|Wed.’s open int 498,369,
|up 1,488
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.