CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 569¼ 580½ 563¼ 579½ +11 Mar 597 607 591¼ 606 +9¾ May 614¼ 623 608½ 622¼ +8¾ Jul 629½ 637½ 624¼ 636½ +7½ Sep 643½ 651¼ 639¼ 650¼ +6¾ Dec 660 667 655¾ 666 +6 Mar 669 678¾ 667¾ 677¾ +4¼ May 672 679¾ 672 679¾ +4 Jul 659 665½ 659 665½ +4½ Sep 673 +4½ Dec 682 +4½ Mar 688¾ +4½ May 689 +4½ Jul 660½ +4½ Est. sales 126,664. Wed.’s sales 106,579 Wed.’s open int 444,797, up 9,112 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 480 484¼ 477½ 479¼ — ¾ Mar 495 497¾ 492¼ 493¼ —1¼ May 503 505¾ 500½ 501¼ —1¾ Jul 509 511¼ 506¼ 507¼ —1½ Sep 507¼ 508¾ 504½ 505¼ —1¼ Dec 512¼ 513 508¼ 509½ —1¼ Mar 522¼ 523 519 520¼ —1½ May 527 527¾ 525 525¼ —1¾ Jul 526½ 526½ 524 524½ —2 Sep 508½ 509¾ 508½ 509¾ Dec 503½ 505 502¼ 504½ — ¼ Jul 521¼ Dec 503 503¾ 502 503½ +¼ Est. sales 315,397. Wed.’s sales 290,821 Wed.’s open int 1,405,373, up 3,475 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 394½ 398 387¼ 397¼ +4 Mar 409½ 417 407½ 417 +5¾ May 421¾ 429½ 421¾ 429½ +6 Jul 441 +6½ Sep 424¼ +6½ Dec 408 +6½ Mar 409½ +6½ May 415½ +6½ Jul 375½ +6½ Sep 391¼ +6½ Jul 354¼ +6½ Sep 370 +6½ Est. sales 541. Wed.’s sales 432 Wed.’s open int 3,861 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1287½ 1297¾ 1277½ 1279½ —8¾ Jan 1307½ 1318½ 1298 1300¼ —8¼ Mar 1320 1331¾ 1312 1313¾ —8 May 1334¼ 1345¼ 1325¾ 1327¾ —7½ Jul 1338¾ 1351¾ 1332¾ 1334¾ —7 Aug 1320¾ 1331¾ 1314¼ 1316¼ —5½ Sep 1273¾ 1287 1270¼ 1273½ —3½ Nov 1258¾ 1270¾ 1254½ 1257½ —2¼ Jan 1272¾ 1278¼ 1265¾ 1266¼ —2¼ Mar 1268¾ 1268¾ 1260¾ 1260¾ — ½ May 1268 1268 1259¼ 1259¼ Jul 1262 +¼ Aug 1253¾ — ½ Sep 1224 +1¾ Nov 1220 1220 1219 1219¼ +¾ Jul 1219¼ +¾ Nov 1165½ +¾ Est. sales 284,309. Wed.’s sales 297,208 Wed.’s open int 807,506 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 52.69 53.49 51.56 51.74 —.86 Jan 51.83 52.61 50.94 51.10 —.65 Mar 51.29 52.10 50.57 50.71 —.53 May 51.05 51.85 50.35 50.48 —.53 Jul 50.89 51.61 50.18 50.31 —.51 Aug 50.59 51.17 49.80 49.93 —.46 Sep 50.13 50.76 49.44 49.55 —.44 Oct 49.60 50.28 48.99 49.11 —.37 Dec 49.46 50.14 48.80 48.93 —.32 Jan 49.39 49.92 48.87 48.87 —.30 Mar 49.20 49.81 48.76 48.76 —.28 May 49.13 49.78 48.70 48.70 —.24 Jul 49.10 49.75 48.65 48.65 —.22 Aug 48.40 —.24 Sep 48.14 —.20 Oct 47.77 —.06 Dec 47.35 —.30 Jul 47.24 —.30 Oct 47.23 —.30 Dec 46.97 —.30 Est. sales 162,985. Wed.’s sales 153,795 Wed.’s open int 472,112, up 6,600 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 427.40 433.20 422.10 429.50 +.30 Jan 416.00 418.80 410.90 415.90 —1.40 Mar 405.50 407.70 400.40 404.40 —1.90 May 400.80 403.20 396.50 400.30 —1.30 Jul 399.60 402.50 396.40 399.90 —.90 Aug 395.80 399.40 393.70 396.70 —1.00 Sep 391.60 395.00 391.00 393.00 —1.10 Oct 387.60 389.90 386.80 388.40 —1.30 Dec 389.80 391.80 387.40 389.90 —1.30 Jan 388.90 —1.30 Mar 385.90 —1.30 May 384.50 —1.30 Jul 385.70 —1.20 Aug 384.00 —1.20 Sep 381.70 —1.20 Oct 378.50 —1.20 Dec 379.90 —.90 Jul 380.40 —.90 Oct 380.40 —.90 Dec 374.80 —.90 Est. sales 203,923. Wed.’s sales 197,229 Wed.’s open int 498,369, up 1,488

