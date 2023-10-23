CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|586½
|595¼
|582
|587¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|612
|621¾
|609½
|615
|+1½
|May
|630
|637¾
|626
|631½
|+¾
|Jul
|643
|651¼
|640½
|645¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|657¼
|663¾
|654
|658
|—1¼
|Dec
|674
|678¾
|669½
|672½
|—2¼
|Mar
|685
|690½
|683¼
|684½
|—2½
|May
|686¼
|686¼
|682½
|686¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|670¾
|—2¼
|Sep
|678¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|687¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|694
|—2¼
|May
|694¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|665¾
|—2¼
|Est. sales 73,961.
|Fri.’s sales 142,017
|Fri.’s open int 434,155
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|494¼
|497
|490¼
|490¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|508
|510½
|504
|504
|—5
|May
|515¾
|518
|511¾
|512
|—4½
|Jul
|521
|523
|517¼
|517¼
|—4½
|Sep
|516¼
|518½
|513¾
|514½
|—2¾
|Dec
|518½
|521¼
|517¼
|518¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|529¼
|532
|528¼
|528¾
|—2
|May
|533½
|536
|533½
|533¾
|—2
|Jul
|535
|535
|531¾
|532¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|511½
|—1½
|Dec
|505½
|507½
|504½
|505
|—1
|Jul
|521
|—1¼
|Dec
|500¾
|502¾
|500¾
|501½
|+½
|Est. sales 181,794.
|Fri.’s sales 460,114
|Fri.’s open int 1,400,820
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|385¼
|388½
|376¼
|385½
|+3
|Mar
|405¼
|+3¼
|May
|417¾
|+3¾
|Jul
|428
|+4¼
|Sep
|411¼
|+4¼
|Dec
|395
|+4¼
|Mar
|396½
|+4¼
|May
|402½
|+4¼
|Jul
|362½
|+4¼
|Sep
|378¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|341¼
|+4¼
|Sep
|357
|+4¼
|Est. sales 390.
|Fri.’s sales 505
|Fri.’s open int 4,088
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1302
|1304
|1286
|1286¾
|—15½
|Jan
|1320
|1321¾
|1305
|1305½
|—14¾
|Mar
|1330½
|1332½
|1317
|1318¼
|—12¾
|May
|1343¾
|1345
|1330¾
|1332
|—12
|Jul
|1350½
|1351¾
|1337½
|1339¼
|—11½
|Aug
|1331¼
|1333¼
|1320¼
|1321
|—11¼
|Sep
|1287¼
|1288¼
|1276
|1277½
|—9¼
|Nov
|1267
|1269½
|1256¾
|1259
|—8¾
|Jan
|1270
|1279
|1268
|1268¾
|—7¾
|Mar
|1273
|1273
|1264
|1264
|—7
|May
|1262¾
|—6½
|Jul
|1265½
|1265½
|1265½
|1265½
|—6½
|Aug
|1258½
|—5
|Sep
|1226½
|—5
|Nov
|1216¾
|1220
|1216¼
|1216¼
|—5
|Jul
|1216¼
|—5
|Nov
|1162½
|—5
|Est. sales 227,784.
|Fri.’s sales 337,800
|Fri.’s open int 816,951
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|53.39
|54.00
|51.78
|51.94
|—1.45
|Jan
|52.66
|53.21
|51.16
|51.33
|—1.33
|Mar
|52.20
|52.67
|50.72
|50.88
|—1.30
|May
|52.00
|52.43
|50.55
|50.69
|—1.28
|Jul
|51.86
|52.21
|50.37
|50.51
|—1.27
|Aug
|51.33
|51.69
|49.93
|50.04
|—1.29
|Sep
|50.85
|51.19
|49.52
|49.59
|—1.29
|Oct
|50.33
|50.47
|48.99
|49.05
|—1.33
|Dec
|50.22
|50.39
|48.74
|48.84
|—1.37
|Jan
|50.03
|50.03
|48.70
|48.75
|—1.39
|Mar
|49.86
|49.86
|48.58
|48.62
|—1.38
|May
|48.52
|—1.39
|Jul
|49.60
|49.60
|48.42
|48.42
|—1.42
|Aug
|48.18
|—1.42
|Sep
|47.88
|—1.45
|Oct
|47.42
|—1.52
|Dec
|47.22
|—1.45
|Jul
|47.11
|—1.45
|Oct
|47.10
|—1.45
|Dec
|46.84
|—1.45
|Est. sales 122,319.
|Fri.’s sales 125,474
|Fri.’s open int 455,080,
|up 3,547
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|424.60
|429.00
|417.00
|420.50
|—3.40
|Jan
|413.30
|417.60
|406.00
|411.30
|—1.30
|Mar
|403.60
|406.60
|396.40
|402.50
|—.30
|May
|398.70
|403.30
|393.40
|399.90
|+1.10
|Jul
|399.70
|403.90
|394.00
|400.60
|+1.80
|Aug
|397.20
|401.70
|392.20
|398.70
|+2.30
|Sep
|393.50
|398.90
|388.80
|395.90
|+3.10
|Oct
|388.20
|394.30
|384.30
|391.90
|+3.80
|Dec
|387.30
|396.10
|385.90
|393.70
|+4.20
|Jan
|386.40
|395.00
|385.90
|392.50
|+3.60
|Mar
|389.60
|+3.40
|May
|388.30
|+3.40
|Jul
|383.20
|389.30
|383.00
|389.30
|+3.50
|Aug
|387.60
|+3.70
|Sep
|385.30
|+3.70
|Oct
|382.10
|+3.80
|Dec
|382.40
|+2.90
|Jul
|382.90
|+2.90
|Oct
|382.90
|+2.90
|Dec
|377.30
|+2.90
|Est. sales 182,066.
|Fri.’s sales 237,457
|Fri.’s open int 485,855,
|up 1,960
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.