CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 586½ 595¼ 582 587¼ +1¼ Mar 612 621¾ 609½ 615 +1½ May 630 637¾ 626 631½ +¾ Jul 643 651¼ 640½ 645¼ — ¼ Sep 657¼ 663¾ 654 658 —1¼ Dec 674 678¾ 669½ 672½ —2¼ Mar 685 690½ 683¼ 684½ —2½ May 686¼ 686¼ 682½ 686¼ —2¼ Jul 670¾ —2¼ Sep 678¼ —2¼ Dec 687¼ —2¼ Mar 694 —2¼ May 694¼ —2¼ Jul 665¾ —2¼ Est. sales 73,961. Fri.’s sales 142,017 Fri.’s open int 434,155 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 494¼ 497 490¼ 490¼ —5¼ Mar 508 510½ 504 504 —5 May 515¾ 518 511¾ 512 —4½ Jul 521 523 517¼ 517¼ —4½ Sep 516¼ 518½ 513¾ 514½ —2¾ Dec 518½ 521¼ 517¼ 518¼ —1¾ Mar 529¼ 532 528¼ 528¾ —2 May 533½ 536 533½ 533¾ —2 Jul 535 535 531¾ 532¼ —2¼ Sep 511½ —1½ Dec 505½ 507½ 504½ 505 —1 Jul 521 —1¼ Dec 500¾ 502¾ 500¾ 501½ +½ Est. sales 181,794. Fri.’s sales 460,114 Fri.’s open int 1,400,820 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 385¼ 388½ 376¼ 385½ +3 Mar 405¼ +3¼ May 417¾ +3¾ Jul 428 +4¼ Sep 411¼ +4¼ Dec 395 +4¼ Mar 396½ +4¼ May 402½ +4¼ Jul 362½ +4¼ Sep 378¼ +4¼ Jul 341¼ +4¼ Sep 357 +4¼ Est. sales 390. Fri.’s sales 505 Fri.’s open int 4,088 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1302 1304 1286 1286¾ —15½ Jan 1320 1321¾ 1305 1305½ —14¾ Mar 1330½ 1332½ 1317 1318¼ —12¾ May 1343¾ 1345 1330¾ 1332 —12 Jul 1350½ 1351¾ 1337½ 1339¼ —11½ Aug 1331¼ 1333¼ 1320¼ 1321 —11¼ Sep 1287¼ 1288¼ 1276 1277½ —9¼ Nov 1267 1269½ 1256¾ 1259 —8¾ Jan 1270 1279 1268 1268¾ —7¾ Mar 1273 1273 1264 1264 —7 May 1262¾ —6½ Jul 1265½ 1265½ 1265½ 1265½ —6½ Aug 1258½ —5 Sep 1226½ —5 Nov 1216¾ 1220 1216¼ 1216¼ —5 Jul 1216¼ —5 Nov 1162½ —5 Est. sales 227,784. Fri.’s sales 337,800 Fri.’s open int 816,951 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 53.39 54.00 51.78 51.94 —1.45 Jan 52.66 53.21 51.16 51.33 —1.33 Mar 52.20 52.67 50.72 50.88 —1.30 May 52.00 52.43 50.55 50.69 —1.28 Jul 51.86 52.21 50.37 50.51 —1.27 Aug 51.33 51.69 49.93 50.04 —1.29 Sep 50.85 51.19 49.52 49.59 —1.29 Oct 50.33 50.47 48.99 49.05 —1.33 Dec 50.22 50.39 48.74 48.84 —1.37 Jan 50.03 50.03 48.70 48.75 —1.39 Mar 49.86 49.86 48.58 48.62 —1.38 May 48.52 —1.39 Jul 49.60 49.60 48.42 48.42 —1.42 Aug 48.18 —1.42 Sep 47.88 —1.45 Oct 47.42 —1.52 Dec 47.22 —1.45 Jul 47.11 —1.45 Oct 47.10 —1.45 Dec 46.84 —1.45 Est. sales 122,319. Fri.’s sales 125,474 Fri.’s open int 455,080, up 3,547 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 424.60 429.00 417.00 420.50 —3.40 Jan 413.30 417.60 406.00 411.30 —1.30 Mar 403.60 406.60 396.40 402.50 —.30 May 398.70 403.30 393.40 399.90 +1.10 Jul 399.70 403.90 394.00 400.60 +1.80 Aug 397.20 401.70 392.20 398.70 +2.30 Sep 393.50 398.90 388.80 395.90 +3.10 Oct 388.20 394.30 384.30 391.90 +3.80 Dec 387.30 396.10 385.90 393.70 +4.20 Jan 386.40 395.00 385.90 392.50 +3.60 Mar 389.60 +3.40 May 388.30 +3.40 Jul 383.20 389.30 383.00 389.30 +3.50 Aug 387.60 +3.70 Sep 385.30 +3.70 Oct 382.10 +3.80 Dec 382.40 +2.90 Jul 382.90 +2.90 Oct 382.90 +2.90 Dec 377.30 +2.90 Est. sales 182,066. Fri.’s sales 237,457 Fri.’s open int 485,855, up 1,960

