CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|579¾
|594½
|576½
|594
|+13¾
|Mar
|607¾
|620½
|604
|619¾
|+11¾
|May
|623¾
|635½
|620¼
|634¾
|+10½
|Jul
|638¾
|648¼
|634¼
|647¾
|+9¼
|Sep
|655½
|660¼
|647
|659½
|+7¾
|Dec
|669
|674¼
|662¾
|674
|+6¾
|Mar
|678½
|685
|674½
|685
|+5
|May
|676¼
|686¼
|676¼
|686¼
|+4
|Jul
|670¾
|+2
|Sep
|678¼
|+2
|Dec
|687¼
|+2
|Mar
|694
|+2
|May
|694¼
|+2
|Jul
|668
|Est. sales 110,661.
|Wed.’s sales 92,890
|Wed.’s open int 436,333,
|up 4,542
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|492
|505½
|490¼
|505
|+13
|Mar
|506¾
|517½
|503½
|517
|+10½
|May
|514¾
|524½
|511¼
|524
|+9½
|Jul
|519½
|529½
|516¼
|528¾
|+9
|Sep
|515
|523½
|512¾
|522¾
|+7¼
|Dec
|517¾
|525½
|515¼
|525
|+6¾
|Mar
|528¼
|536¼
|525¾
|535¾
|+7¼
|May
|534
|541
|534
|540¾
|+7½
|Jul
|532
|539½
|530½
|539
|+6¾
|Sep
|517
|+6¼
|Dec
|504¼
|509¼
|503
|508¾
|+4½
|Jul
|523
|525
|523
|525
|+4
|Dec
|499½
|501
|499½
|500¼
|+½
|Est. sales 502,082.
|Wed.’s sales 189,952
|Wed.’s open int 1,360,294
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|373¾
|377¾
|369
|374¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|389¼
|393¼
|389
|393
|+2¾
|May
|404¾
|+2
|Jul
|413½
|+1½
|Sep
|396¾
|+1½
|Dec
|380½
|+1½
|Mar
|382
|+1½
|May
|388
|+1½
|Jul
|348
|+1½
|Sep
|363¾
|+1½
|Jul
|315
|+1½
|Sep
|330¾
|+1½
|Est. sales 530.
|Wed.’s sales 443
|Wed.’s open int 4,104,
|up 28
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1311
|1317¾
|1300¼
|1315½
|+4½
|Jan
|1328¾
|1333¾
|1317½
|1331¾
|+2½
|Mar
|1338½
|1342
|1328½
|1340
|May
|1350
|1353¼
|1340¾
|1351½
|+¼
|Jul
|1355
|1358¾
|1346¾
|1357
|+1
|Aug
|1335
|1338
|1327½
|1336¾
|+2
|Sep
|1286¾
|1290¾
|1282
|1289¼
|+2¾
|Nov
|1264
|1270½
|1262½
|1269
|+2½
|Jan
|1271¼
|1276¼
|1270
|1276
|+3½
|Mar
|1270½
|1270¾
|1270½
|1270¾
|+4¼
|May
|1269¾
|1269¾
|1269¼
|1269¼
|+5
|Jul
|1270¾
|1270¾
|1270½
|1270½
|+4¼
|Aug
|1261¼
|+3½
|Sep
|1229¼
|+3½
|Nov
|1221
|+2¼
|Jul
|1221
|+2¼
|Nov
|1167¼
|+2¼
|Est. sales 414,681.
|Wed.’s sales 362,916
|Wed.’s open int 845,068,
|up 2,982
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|54.87
|55.14
|52.95
|53.11
|—1.75
|Jan
|54.08
|54.32
|52.35
|52.53
|—1.55
|Mar
|53.56
|53.75
|51.99
|52.16
|—1.37
|May
|53.31
|53.43
|51.79
|51.96
|—1.29
|Jul
|53.04
|53.18
|51.61
|51.77
|—1.21
|Aug
|52.52
|52.55
|51.21
|51.35
|—1.09
|Sep
|51.92
|51.92
|50.84
|50.97
|—.96
|Oct
|51.25
|51.25
|50.51
|50.53
|—.83
|Dec
|51.05
|51.06
|50.24
|50.35
|—.84
|Jan
|50.53
|50.55
|50.32
|50.32
|—.81
|Mar
|50.33
|50.40
|50.18
|50.18
|—.75
|May
|50.23
|50.31
|50.11
|50.11
|—.68
|Jul
|50.24
|50.30
|49.92
|50.03
|—.66
|Aug
|49.80
|—.59
|Sep
|49.53
|—.54
|Oct
|49.12
|—.52
|Dec
|48.86
|—.50
|Jul
|48.75
|—.50
|Oct
|48.74
|—.50
|Dec
|48.48
|—.50
|Est. sales 137,034.
|Wed.’s sales 128,605
|Wed.’s open int 442,345,
|up 10,393
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|413.70
|424.30
|412.00
|423.00
|+9.20
|Jan
|406.00
|415.30
|405.00
|414.20
|+7.90
|Mar
|397.80
|406.90
|397.10
|406.00
|+7.20
|May
|395.00
|402.20
|393.50
|401.50
|+6.00
|Jul
|393.80
|400.50
|391.80
|400.10
|+5.50
|Aug
|391.40
|397.00
|389.50
|396.70
|+5.30
|Sep
|386.30
|391.90
|385.40
|391.70
|+5.20
|Oct
|381.70
|386.30
|381.00
|386.00
|+5.00
|Dec
|381.10
|387.40
|380.40
|387.10
|+5.00
|Jan
|381.40
|386.50
|381.40
|386.50
|+5.00
|Mar
|383.90
|+4.80
|May
|382.60
|+4.50
|Jul
|383.70
|+4.60
|Aug
|381.80
|+4.80
|Sep
|379.50
|+4.80
|Oct
|376.20
|+4.80
|Dec
|377.40
|+4.70
|Jul
|377.90
|+4.70
|Oct
|377.90
|+4.70
|Dec
|372.30
|+4.70
|Est. sales 224,441.
|Wed.’s sales 234,951
|Wed.’s open int 482,349
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.