CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 579¾ 594½ 576½ 594 +13¾ Mar 607¾ 620½ 604 619¾ +11¾ May 623¾ 635½ 620¼ 634¾ +10½ Jul 638¾ 648¼ 634¼ 647¾ +9¼ Sep 655½ 660¼ 647 659½ +7¾ Dec 669 674¼ 662¾ 674 +6¾ Mar 678½ 685 674½ 685 +5 May 676¼ 686¼ 676¼ 686¼ +4 Jul 670¾ +2 Sep 678¼ +2 Dec 687¼ +2 Mar 694 +2 May 694¼ +2 Jul 668 Est. sales 110,661. Wed.’s sales 92,890 Wed.’s open int 436,333, up 4,542 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 492 505½ 490¼ 505 +13 Mar 506¾ 517½ 503½ 517 +10½ May 514¾ 524½ 511¼ 524 +9½ Jul 519½ 529½ 516¼ 528¾ +9 Sep 515 523½ 512¾ 522¾ +7¼ Dec 517¾ 525½ 515¼ 525 +6¾ Mar 528¼ 536¼ 525¾ 535¾ +7¼ May 534 541 534 540¾ +7½ Jul 532 539½ 530½ 539 +6¾ Sep 517 +6¼ Dec 504¼ 509¼ 503 508¾ +4½ Jul 523 525 523 525 +4 Dec 499½ 501 499½ 500¼ +½ Est. sales 502,082. Wed.’s sales 189,952 Wed.’s open int 1,360,294 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 373¾ 377¾ 369 374¾ +3¾ Mar 389¼ 393¼ 389 393 +2¾ May 404¾ +2 Jul 413½ +1½ Sep 396¾ +1½ Dec 380½ +1½ Mar 382 +1½ May 388 +1½ Jul 348 +1½ Sep 363¾ +1½ Jul 315 +1½ Sep 330¾ +1½ Est. sales 530. Wed.’s sales 443 Wed.’s open int 4,104, up 28 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1311 1317¾ 1300¼ 1315½ +4½ Jan 1328¾ 1333¾ 1317½ 1331¾ +2½ Mar 1338½ 1342 1328½ 1340 May 1350 1353¼ 1340¾ 1351½ +¼ Jul 1355 1358¾ 1346¾ 1357 +1 Aug 1335 1338 1327½ 1336¾ +2 Sep 1286¾ 1290¾ 1282 1289¼ +2¾ Nov 1264 1270½ 1262½ 1269 +2½ Jan 1271¼ 1276¼ 1270 1276 +3½ Mar 1270½ 1270¾ 1270½ 1270¾ +4¼ May 1269¾ 1269¾ 1269¼ 1269¼ +5 Jul 1270¾ 1270¾ 1270½ 1270½ +4¼ Aug 1261¼ +3½ Sep 1229¼ +3½ Nov 1221 +2¼ Jul 1221 +2¼ Nov 1167¼ +2¼ Est. sales 414,681. Wed.’s sales 362,916 Wed.’s open int 845,068, up 2,982 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 54.87 55.14 52.95 53.11 —1.75 Jan 54.08 54.32 52.35 52.53 —1.55 Mar 53.56 53.75 51.99 52.16 —1.37 May 53.31 53.43 51.79 51.96 —1.29 Jul 53.04 53.18 51.61 51.77 —1.21 Aug 52.52 52.55 51.21 51.35 —1.09 Sep 51.92 51.92 50.84 50.97 —.96 Oct 51.25 51.25 50.51 50.53 —.83 Dec 51.05 51.06 50.24 50.35 —.84 Jan 50.53 50.55 50.32 50.32 —.81 Mar 50.33 50.40 50.18 50.18 —.75 May 50.23 50.31 50.11 50.11 —.68 Jul 50.24 50.30 49.92 50.03 —.66 Aug 49.80 —.59 Sep 49.53 —.54 Oct 49.12 —.52 Dec 48.86 —.50 Jul 48.75 —.50 Oct 48.74 —.50 Dec 48.48 —.50 Est. sales 137,034. Wed.’s sales 128,605 Wed.’s open int 442,345, up 10,393 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 413.70 424.30 412.00 423.00 +9.20 Jan 406.00 415.30 405.00 414.20 +7.90 Mar 397.80 406.90 397.10 406.00 +7.20 May 395.00 402.20 393.50 401.50 +6.00 Jul 393.80 400.50 391.80 400.10 +5.50 Aug 391.40 397.00 389.50 396.70 +5.30 Sep 386.30 391.90 385.40 391.70 +5.20 Oct 381.70 386.30 381.00 386.00 +5.00 Dec 381.10 387.40 380.40 387.10 +5.00 Jan 381.40 386.50 381.40 386.50 +5.00 Mar 383.90 +4.80 May 382.60 +4.50 Jul 383.70 +4.60 Aug 381.80 +4.80 Sep 379.50 +4.80 Oct 376.20 +4.80 Dec 377.40 +4.70 Jul 377.90 +4.70 Oct 377.90 +4.70 Dec 372.30 +4.70 Est. sales 224,441. Wed.’s sales 234,951 Wed.’s open int 482,349

