OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 580 588½ 575¼ 577¼ —2½ Mar 606¼ 614¼ 603¼ 604½ —1¾ May 622¼ 629 619½ 620¾ —1¾ Jul 636 641¾ 633 634¾ —2 Sep 648¾ 654¾ 646 647¾ —1¾ Dec 661¼ 667¾ 661 663¼ —1¼ Mar 675¾ — ¾ May 678 — ¼ Jul 664½ — ¼ Sep 672 — ¼ Dec 681 — ¼ Mar 687¾ — ¼ May 688 — ¼ Jul 668 —3¼ Est. sales 101,567. Fri.’s sales 162,483 Fri.’s open int 433,084 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 493½ 496¾ 489½ 490 —3¼ Mar 508¾ 511¾ 504¼ 505 —3½ May 516¾ 519½ 511¾ 512¾ —3¾ Jul 521¾ 524½ 517¼ 518¼ —3½ Sep 517½ 520 513¼ 514¼ —3½ Dec 520½ 523½ 516¾ 517¾ —3½ Mar 531 533¾ 527¾ 528¼ —3½ May 533¼ 533½ 533¼ 533½ —3 Jul 536½ 537¼ 531½ 532¼ —3¼ Sep 508¼ Dec 505 506½ 503¼ 503¾ +½ Jul 520¾ +¾ Dec 499¼ 499½ 499 499½ +1½ Est. sales 163,584. Fri.’s sales 216,274 Fri.’s open int 1,359,085, up 1,889 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 383¼ 389¼ 381¼ 381¾ —1½ Mar 405 408½ 401½ 401½ —1¾ May 412¼ —2 Jul 423½ —2 Sep 406¾ —2 Dec 390½ —2 Mar 392 —2 May 398 —2 Jul 358 —2 Sep 373¾ —2 Jul 325 —2 Sep 340¾ —2 Est. sales 508. Fri.’s sales 853 Fri.’s open int 4,033, up 121 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1280 1289 1279½ 1286¼ +6 Jan 1300 1308¾ 1298¾ 1305¾ +5¾ Mar 1312 1321½ 1311½ 1318¾ +6 May 1327 1335 1325 1331¾ +5¾ Jul 1332½ 1340¾ 1331½ 1338¼ +5¾ Aug 1314¼ 1321½ 1311¼ 1318 +4¾ Sep 1276¼ 1277¼ 1266¾ 1273¼ +2¾ Nov 1253 1258½ 1248 1255 +3¼ Jan 1258 1262 1256¼ 1262 +2¾ Mar 1257¾ +3¼ May 1251 1256¾ 1251 1256¾ +3¾ Jul 1259¼ +3¾ Aug 1250¾ +3¾ Sep 1218¾ +3¾ Nov 1203¾ 1207¾ 1203¾ 1207¾ +4 Jul 1207¾ +4 Nov 1154 +4 Est. sales 198,742. Fri.’s sales 276,071 Fri.’s open int 835,823, up 3,616 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 54.49 56.16 54.45 55.90 +1.52 Jan 53.79 55.40 53.79 55.12 +1.40 Mar 53.31 54.84 53.31 54.52 +1.24 May 53.10 54.56 53.09 54.20 +1.14 Jul 52.93 54.25 52.90 53.88 +1.01 Aug 52.48 53.69 52.44 53.32 +.92 Sep 51.97 53.21 51.97 52.78 +.85 Oct 51.61 52.57 51.48 52.21 +.79 Dec 51.65 52.45 51.28 52.03 +.76 Jan 51.81 51.93 51.81 51.93 +.76 Mar 51.74 +.76 May 51.61 +.77 Jul 51.51 +.77 Aug 51.26 +.77 Sep 50.93 +.83 Oct 50.43 +.87 Dec 50.23 +.90 Jul 50.12 +.90 Oct 50.11 +.90 Dec 49.85 +.90 Est. sales 132,023. Fri.’s sales 147,178 Fri.’s open int 431,445, up 4,386 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 390.00 392.90 386.90 390.20 +.20 Jan 386.00 388.20 382.60 385.90 Mar 381.10 383.10 377.50 381.10 +.10 May 379.90 381.80 376.20 379.90 +.20 Jul 381.10 382.70 377.10 380.90 +.10 Aug 379.30 380.50 375.10 378.70 —.30 Sep 375.50 375.50 371.90 374.80 —.70 Oct 369.50 370.30 367.60 370.30 —.90 Dec 373.20 373.20 368.20 371.70 —.60 Jan 371.50 —.70 Mar 366.40 369.60 366.40 369.60 —.70 May 369.00 —.60 Jul 367.00 370.10 367.00 370.10 —.60 Aug 368.60 —.60 Sep 366.30 —.60 Oct 362.90 —.70 Dec 362.70 —.70 Jul 363.20 —.70 Oct 363.20 —.70 Dec 357.60 —.70 Est. sales 108,977. Fri.’s sales 180,451 Fri.’s open int 472,677

