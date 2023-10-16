CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|580
|588½
|575¼
|577¼
|—2½
|Mar
|606¼
|614¼
|603¼
|604½
|—1¾
|May
|622¼
|629
|619½
|620¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|636
|641¾
|633
|634¾
|—2
|Sep
|648¾
|654¾
|646
|647¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|661¼
|667¾
|661
|663¼
|—1¼
|Mar
|675¾
|—
|¾
|May
|678
|—
|¼
|Jul
|664½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|672
|—
|¼
|Dec
|681
|—
|¼
|Mar
|687¾
|—
|¼
|May
|688
|—
|¼
|Jul
|668
|—3¼
|Est. sales 101,567.
|Fri.’s sales 162,483
|Fri.’s open int 433,084
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|493½
|496¾
|489½
|490
|—3¼
|Mar
|508¾
|511¾
|504¼
|505
|—3½
|May
|516¾
|519½
|511¾
|512¾
|—3¾
|Jul
|521¾
|524½
|517¼
|518¼
|—3½
|Sep
|517½
|520
|513¼
|514¼
|—3½
|Dec
|520½
|523½
|516¾
|517¾
|—3½
|Mar
|531
|533¾
|527¾
|528¼
|—3½
|May
|533¼
|533½
|533¼
|533½
|—3
|Jul
|536½
|537¼
|531½
|532¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|508¼
|Dec
|505
|506½
|503¼
|503¾
|+½
|Jul
|520¾
|+¾
|Dec
|499¼
|499½
|499
|499½
|+1½
|Est. sales 163,584.
|Fri.’s sales 216,274
|Fri.’s open int 1,359,085,
|up 1,889
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|383¼
|389¼
|381¼
|381¾
|—1½
|Mar
|405
|408½
|401½
|401½
|—1¾
|May
|412¼
|—2
|Jul
|423½
|—2
|Sep
|406¾
|—2
|Dec
|390½
|—2
|Mar
|392
|—2
|May
|398
|—2
|Jul
|358
|—2
|Sep
|373¾
|—2
|Jul
|325
|—2
|Sep
|340¾
|—2
|Est. sales 508.
|Fri.’s sales 853
|Fri.’s open int 4,033,
|up 121
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1280
|1289
|1279½
|1286¼
|+6
|Jan
|1300
|1308¾
|1298¾
|1305¾
|+5¾
|Mar
|1312
|1321½
|1311½
|1318¾
|+6
|May
|1327
|1335
|1325
|1331¾
|+5¾
|Jul
|1332½
|1340¾
|1331½
|1338¼
|+5¾
|Aug
|1314¼
|1321½
|1311¼
|1318
|+4¾
|Sep
|1276¼
|1277¼
|1266¾
|1273¼
|+2¾
|Nov
|1253
|1258½
|1248
|1255
|+3¼
|Jan
|1258
|1262
|1256¼
|1262
|+2¾
|Mar
|1257¾
|+3¼
|May
|1251
|1256¾
|1251
|1256¾
|+3¾
|Jul
|1259¼
|+3¾
|Aug
|1250¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|1218¾
|+3¾
|Nov
|1203¾
|1207¾
|1203¾
|1207¾
|+4
|Jul
|1207¾
|+4
|Nov
|1154
|+4
|Est. sales 198,742.
|Fri.’s sales 276,071
|Fri.’s open int 835,823,
|up 3,616
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|54.49
|56.16
|54.45
|55.90
|+1.52
|Jan
|53.79
|55.40
|53.79
|55.12
|+1.40
|Mar
|53.31
|54.84
|53.31
|54.52
|+1.24
|May
|53.10
|54.56
|53.09
|54.20
|+1.14
|Jul
|52.93
|54.25
|52.90
|53.88
|+1.01
|Aug
|52.48
|53.69
|52.44
|53.32
|+.92
|Sep
|51.97
|53.21
|51.97
|52.78
|+.85
|Oct
|51.61
|52.57
|51.48
|52.21
|+.79
|Dec
|51.65
|52.45
|51.28
|52.03
|+.76
|Jan
|51.81
|51.93
|51.81
|51.93
|+.76
|Mar
|51.74
|+.76
|May
|51.61
|+.77
|Jul
|51.51
|+.77
|Aug
|51.26
|+.77
|Sep
|50.93
|+.83
|Oct
|50.43
|+.87
|Dec
|50.23
|+.90
|Jul
|50.12
|+.90
|Oct
|50.11
|+.90
|Dec
|49.85
|+.90
|Est. sales 132,023.
|Fri.’s sales 147,178
|Fri.’s open int 431,445,
|up 4,386
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|390.00
|392.90
|386.90
|390.20
|+.20
|Jan
|386.00
|388.20
|382.60
|385.90
|Mar
|381.10
|383.10
|377.50
|381.10
|+.10
|May
|379.90
|381.80
|376.20
|379.90
|+.20
|Jul
|381.10
|382.70
|377.10
|380.90
|+.10
|Aug
|379.30
|380.50
|375.10
|378.70
|—.30
|Sep
|375.50
|375.50
|371.90
|374.80
|—.70
|Oct
|369.50
|370.30
|367.60
|370.30
|—.90
|Dec
|373.20
|373.20
|368.20
|371.70
|—.60
|Jan
|371.50
|—.70
|Mar
|366.40
|369.60
|366.40
|369.60
|—.70
|May
|369.00
|—.60
|Jul
|367.00
|370.10
|367.00
|370.10
|—.60
|Aug
|368.60
|—.60
|Sep
|366.30
|—.60
|Oct
|362.90
|—.70
|Dec
|362.70
|—.70
|Jul
|363.20
|—.70
|Oct
|363.20
|—.70
|Dec
|357.60
|—.70
|Est. sales 108,977.
|Fri.’s sales 180,451
|Fri.’s open int 472,677
