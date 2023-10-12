Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Humanitarian aid stuck | 'Big mistake' to occupy Gaza | Limited water raises concerns | Biden going to Israel
The Associated Press

October 12, 2023, 4:08 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 557¼ 574½ 547¼ 571½ +15½
Mar 589 604 578½ 601½ +14¼
May 607½ 621½ 598¼ 619¾ +12½
Jul 624½ 637½ 615¼ 636¼ +11
Sep 639½ 651¼ 629¾ 650¼ +10¼
Dec 656½ 667 646 666¼ +9
Mar 669½ 679½ 660½ 679½ +8¼
May 673¼ 682¼ 662½ 682¼ +6½
Jul 667½ +7
Sep 675 +7
Dec 684 +7
Mar 690¾ +7
May 691 +7
Jul 674 +7
Est. sales 150,000. Wed.’s sales 84,273
Wed.’s open int 432,564, up 5,905
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 487¾ 498¾ 482¼ 496 +8
Mar 503 513¾ 497¾ 511½ +7¾
May 511¾ 521½ 505½ 519½ +7¾
Jul 516 526¼ 510¾ 524¼ +7½
Sep 513¾ 521¾ 507½ 519¾ +6
Dec 516 524½ 511 522¾ +5½
Mar 527¼ 534¾ 522¼ 533 +5¼
May 527½ 539½ 527¼ 537¾ +5
Jul 531¼ 538 526½ 536¾ +4¾
Sep 510¼ +2
Dec 503¾ 506½ 500 505½ +2½
Jul 522 +2¼
Dec 498¼ 499¾ 498 499¾ +1¼
Est. sales 309,293. Wed.’s sales 172,697
Wed.’s open int 1,364,190, up 7,111
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 395¾ 402¾ 383 383½ —12¼
Mar 417½ 418¾ 403½ 403½ —12
May 422 422 414¼ 414¼ —14¾
Jul 432¼ 432¼ 426½ 426½ —16
Sep 409¾ —16
Dec 393½ —16
Mar 395 —16
May 401 —16
Jul 361 —16
Sep 376¾ —16
Jul 328 —16
Sep 343¾ —16
Est. sales 946. Wed.’s sales 755
Wed.’s open int 3,972
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1252½ 1299¾ 1250½ 1290 +37½
Jan 1272¼ 1318¾ 1270¼ 1308¾ +36½
Mar 1285 1328¾ 1282¾ 1319½ +34½
May 1298¼ 1340 1296¼ 1332 +34
Jul 1304½ 1345¼ 1302½ 1338¼ +33½
Aug 1289 1325¼ 1287¼ 1318¾ +29¼
Sep 1254¼ 1284 1250¼ 1277¼ +22½
Nov 1238½ 1266¾ 1235 1259¾ +20¼
Jan 1247¼ 1270 1245¾ 1267½ +20
Mar 1262¼ +18¾
May 1260¾ +18¾
Jul 1263 +18½
Aug 1254½ +18½
Sep 1222½ +18½
Nov 1195 1215 1195 1215 +18¼
Jul 1215 +18¼
Nov 1161¼ +18¼
Est. sales 459,679. Wed.’s sales 371,622
Wed.’s open int 824,275, up 2,518
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Oct 52.21 55.17 52.16 54.47 +.95
Dec 52.57 53.87 52.08 53.37 +.65
Jan 52.00 53.26 51.55 52.76 +.66
Mar 51.61 52.84 51.16 52.33 +.68
May 51.42 52.70 51.01 52.15 +.70
Jul 51.23 52.55 50.83 52.00 +.76
Aug 50.90 52.16 50.50 51.60 +.71
Sep 50.58 51.80 50.20 51.21 +.64
Oct 50.00 51.22 49.92 50.76 +.55
Dec 50.39 51.30 49.82 50.63 +.49
Jan 50.56 +.46
Mar 50.36 +.43
May 49.85 50.32 49.85 50.22 +.43
Jul 50.11 +.43
Aug 49.86 +.41
Sep 49.55 +.46
Oct 49.11 +.58
Dec 48.74 48.82 48.74 48.82 +.46
Jul 48.71 +.46
Oct 48.70 +.46
Dec 48.44 +.46
Est. sales 183,257. Wed.’s sales 154,677
Wed.’s open int 419,571, up 3,300
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Oct 387.60 +13.30
Dec 378.00 394.40 378.00 392.90 +15.80
Jan 375.40 390.40 375.30 389.20 +14.20
Mar 372.60 384.80 372.60 383.90 +12.10
May 372.00 383.40 371.60 382.80 +11.40
Jul 374.30 384.50 374.10 384.10 +10.40
Aug 374.10 382.80 373.10 382.50 +10.00
Sep 371.10 379.40 370.30 379.30 +9.50
Oct 367.70 375.50 367.60 375.40 +9.30
Dec 367.60 376.70 367.60 376.70 +9.10
Jan 367.90 376.50 367.90 376.50 +8.60
Mar 374.30 +8.10
May 373.70 +7.80
Jul 375.10 +7.40
Aug 373.80 +7.30
Sep 371.30 +7.40
Oct 367.90 +7.00
Dec 367.90 +7.00
Jul 368.40 +7.00
Oct 368.40 +7.00
Dec 362.80 +7.00
Est. sales 263,664. Wed.’s sales 135,476
Wed.’s open int 464,368, up 5,805

