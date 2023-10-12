CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|557¼
|574½
|547¼
|571½
|+15½
|Mar
|589
|604
|578½
|601½
|+14¼
|May
|607½
|621½
|598¼
|619¾
|+12½
|Jul
|624½
|637½
|615¼
|636¼
|+11
|Sep
|639½
|651¼
|629¾
|650¼
|+10¼
|Dec
|656½
|667
|646
|666¼
|+9
|Mar
|669½
|679½
|660½
|679½
|+8¼
|May
|673¼
|682¼
|662½
|682¼
|+6½
|Jul
|667½
|+7
|Sep
|675
|+7
|Dec
|684
|+7
|Mar
|690¾
|+7
|May
|691
|+7
|Jul
|674
|+7
|Est. sales 150,000.
|Wed.’s sales 84,273
|Wed.’s open int 432,564,
|up 5,905
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|487¾
|498¾
|482¼
|496
|+8
|Mar
|503
|513¾
|497¾
|511½
|+7¾
|May
|511¾
|521½
|505½
|519½
|+7¾
|Jul
|516
|526¼
|510¾
|524¼
|+7½
|Sep
|513¾
|521¾
|507½
|519¾
|+6
|Dec
|516
|524½
|511
|522¾
|+5½
|Mar
|527¼
|534¾
|522¼
|533
|+5¼
|May
|527½
|539½
|527¼
|537¾
|+5
|Jul
|531¼
|538
|526½
|536¾
|+4¾
|Sep
|510¼
|+2
|Dec
|503¾
|506½
|500
|505½
|+2½
|Jul
|522
|+2¼
|Dec
|498¼
|499¾
|498
|499¾
|+1¼
|Est. sales 309,293.
|Wed.’s sales 172,697
|Wed.’s open int 1,364,190,
|up 7,111
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|395¾
|402¾
|383
|383½
|—12¼
|Mar
|417½
|418¾
|403½
|403½
|—12
|May
|422
|422
|414¼
|414¼
|—14¾
|Jul
|432¼
|432¼
|426½
|426½
|—16
|Sep
|409¾
|—16
|Dec
|393½
|—16
|Mar
|395
|—16
|May
|401
|—16
|Jul
|361
|—16
|Sep
|376¾
|—16
|Jul
|328
|—16
|Sep
|343¾
|—16
|Est. sales 946.
|Wed.’s sales 755
|Wed.’s open int 3,972
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1252½
|1299¾
|1250½
|1290
|+37½
|Jan
|1272¼
|1318¾
|1270¼
|1308¾
|+36½
|Mar
|1285
|1328¾
|1282¾
|1319½
|+34½
|May
|1298¼
|1340
|1296¼
|1332
|+34
|Jul
|1304½
|1345¼
|1302½
|1338¼
|+33½
|Aug
|1289
|1325¼
|1287¼
|1318¾
|+29¼
|Sep
|1254¼
|1284
|1250¼
|1277¼
|+22½
|Nov
|1238½
|1266¾
|1235
|1259¾
|+20¼
|Jan
|1247¼
|1270
|1245¾
|1267½
|+20
|Mar
|1262¼
|+18¾
|May
|1260¾
|+18¾
|Jul
|1263
|+18½
|Aug
|1254½
|+18½
|Sep
|1222½
|+18½
|Nov
|1195
|1215
|1195
|1215
|+18¼
|Jul
|1215
|+18¼
|Nov
|1161¼
|+18¼
|Est. sales 459,679.
|Wed.’s sales 371,622
|Wed.’s open int 824,275,
|up 2,518
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|52.21
|55.17
|52.16
|54.47
|+.95
|Dec
|52.57
|53.87
|52.08
|53.37
|+.65
|Jan
|52.00
|53.26
|51.55
|52.76
|+.66
|Mar
|51.61
|52.84
|51.16
|52.33
|+.68
|May
|51.42
|52.70
|51.01
|52.15
|+.70
|Jul
|51.23
|52.55
|50.83
|52.00
|+.76
|Aug
|50.90
|52.16
|50.50
|51.60
|+.71
|Sep
|50.58
|51.80
|50.20
|51.21
|+.64
|Oct
|50.00
|51.22
|49.92
|50.76
|+.55
|Dec
|50.39
|51.30
|49.82
|50.63
|+.49
|Jan
|50.56
|+.46
|Mar
|50.36
|+.43
|May
|49.85
|50.32
|49.85
|50.22
|+.43
|Jul
|50.11
|+.43
|Aug
|49.86
|+.41
|Sep
|49.55
|+.46
|Oct
|49.11
|+.58
|Dec
|48.74
|48.82
|48.74
|48.82
|+.46
|Jul
|48.71
|+.46
|Oct
|48.70
|+.46
|Dec
|48.44
|+.46
|Est. sales 183,257.
|Wed.’s sales 154,677
|Wed.’s open int 419,571,
|up 3,300
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|387.60
|+13.30
|Dec
|378.00
|394.40
|378.00
|392.90
|+15.80
|Jan
|375.40
|390.40
|375.30
|389.20
|+14.20
|Mar
|372.60
|384.80
|372.60
|383.90
|+12.10
|May
|372.00
|383.40
|371.60
|382.80
|+11.40
|Jul
|374.30
|384.50
|374.10
|384.10
|+10.40
|Aug
|374.10
|382.80
|373.10
|382.50
|+10.00
|Sep
|371.10
|379.40
|370.30
|379.30
|+9.50
|Oct
|367.70
|375.50
|367.60
|375.40
|+9.30
|Dec
|367.60
|376.70
|367.60
|376.70
|+9.10
|Jan
|367.90
|376.50
|367.90
|376.50
|+8.60
|Mar
|374.30
|+8.10
|May
|373.70
|+7.80
|Jul
|375.10
|+7.40
|Aug
|373.80
|+7.30
|Sep
|371.30
|+7.40
|Oct
|367.90
|+7.00
|Dec
|367.90
|+7.00
|Jul
|368.40
|+7.00
|Oct
|368.40
|+7.00
|Dec
|362.80
|+7.00
|Est. sales 263,664.
|Wed.’s sales 135,476
|Wed.’s open int 464,368,
|up 5,805
