CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 557¼ 574½ 547¼ 571½ +15½ Mar 589 604 578½ 601½ +14¼ May 607½ 621½ 598¼ 619¾ +12½ Jul 624½ 637½ 615¼ 636¼ +11 Sep 639½ 651¼ 629¾ 650¼ +10¼ Dec 656½ 667 646 666¼ +9 Mar 669½ 679½ 660½ 679½ +8¼ May 673¼ 682¼ 662½ 682¼ +6½ Jul 667½ +7 Sep 675 +7 Dec 684 +7 Mar 690¾ +7 May 691 +7 Jul 674 +7 Est. sales 150,000. Wed.’s sales 84,273 Wed.’s open int 432,564, up 5,905 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 487¾ 498¾ 482¼ 496 +8 Mar 503 513¾ 497¾ 511½ +7¾ May 511¾ 521½ 505½ 519½ +7¾ Jul 516 526¼ 510¾ 524¼ +7½ Sep 513¾ 521¾ 507½ 519¾ +6 Dec 516 524½ 511 522¾ +5½ Mar 527¼ 534¾ 522¼ 533 +5¼ May 527½ 539½ 527¼ 537¾ +5 Jul 531¼ 538 526½ 536¾ +4¾ Sep 510¼ +2 Dec 503¾ 506½ 500 505½ +2½ Jul 522 +2¼ Dec 498¼ 499¾ 498 499¾ +1¼ Est. sales 309,293. Wed.’s sales 172,697 Wed.’s open int 1,364,190, up 7,111 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 395¾ 402¾ 383 383½ —12¼ Mar 417½ 418¾ 403½ 403½ —12 May 422 422 414¼ 414¼ —14¾ Jul 432¼ 432¼ 426½ 426½ —16 Sep 409¾ —16 Dec 393½ —16 Mar 395 —16 May 401 —16 Jul 361 —16 Sep 376¾ —16 Jul 328 —16 Sep 343¾ —16 Est. sales 946. Wed.’s sales 755 Wed.’s open int 3,972 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1252½ 1299¾ 1250½ 1290 +37½ Jan 1272¼ 1318¾ 1270¼ 1308¾ +36½ Mar 1285 1328¾ 1282¾ 1319½ +34½ May 1298¼ 1340 1296¼ 1332 +34 Jul 1304½ 1345¼ 1302½ 1338¼ +33½ Aug 1289 1325¼ 1287¼ 1318¾ +29¼ Sep 1254¼ 1284 1250¼ 1277¼ +22½ Nov 1238½ 1266¾ 1235 1259¾ +20¼ Jan 1247¼ 1270 1245¾ 1267½ +20 Mar 1262¼ +18¾ May 1260¾ +18¾ Jul 1263 +18½ Aug 1254½ +18½ Sep 1222½ +18½ Nov 1195 1215 1195 1215 +18¼ Jul 1215 +18¼ Nov 1161¼ +18¼ Est. sales 459,679. Wed.’s sales 371,622 Wed.’s open int 824,275, up 2,518 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 52.21 55.17 52.16 54.47 +.95 Dec 52.57 53.87 52.08 53.37 +.65 Jan 52.00 53.26 51.55 52.76 +.66 Mar 51.61 52.84 51.16 52.33 +.68 May 51.42 52.70 51.01 52.15 +.70 Jul 51.23 52.55 50.83 52.00 +.76 Aug 50.90 52.16 50.50 51.60 +.71 Sep 50.58 51.80 50.20 51.21 +.64 Oct 50.00 51.22 49.92 50.76 +.55 Dec 50.39 51.30 49.82 50.63 +.49 Jan 50.56 +.46 Mar 50.36 +.43 May 49.85 50.32 49.85 50.22 +.43 Jul 50.11 +.43 Aug 49.86 +.41 Sep 49.55 +.46 Oct 49.11 +.58 Dec 48.74 48.82 48.74 48.82 +.46 Jul 48.71 +.46 Oct 48.70 +.46 Dec 48.44 +.46 Est. sales 183,257. Wed.’s sales 154,677 Wed.’s open int 419,571, up 3,300 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 387.60 +13.30 Dec 378.00 394.40 378.00 392.90 +15.80 Jan 375.40 390.40 375.30 389.20 +14.20 Mar 372.60 384.80 372.60 383.90 +12.10 May 372.00 383.40 371.60 382.80 +11.40 Jul 374.30 384.50 374.10 384.10 +10.40 Aug 374.10 382.80 373.10 382.50 +10.00 Sep 371.10 379.40 370.30 379.30 +9.50 Oct 367.70 375.50 367.60 375.40 +9.30 Dec 367.60 376.70 367.60 376.70 +9.10 Jan 367.90 376.50 367.90 376.50 +8.60 Mar 374.30 +8.10 May 373.70 +7.80 Jul 375.10 +7.40 Aug 373.80 +7.30 Sep 371.30 +7.40 Oct 367.90 +7.00 Dec 367.90 +7.00 Jul 368.40 +7.00 Oct 368.40 +7.00 Dec 362.80 +7.00 Est. sales 263,664. Wed.’s sales 135,476 Wed.’s open int 464,368, up 5,805

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.