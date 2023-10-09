CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|573¼
|581½
|570
|572¾
|+4½
|Mar
|602
|611¼
|601
|603½
|+5½
|May
|622
|629¾
|620½
|623¼
|+6¼
|Jul
|638¾
|645¼
|637½
|640¾
|+6¾
|Sep
|656½
|660
|652
|655
|+6½
|Dec
|673
|676¼
|668
|671¾
|+6
|Mar
|687
|690½
|682
|686
|+5¾
|May
|691
|+4¾
|Jul
|675½
|+4¼
|Sep
|683
|+4¼
|Dec
|692
|+4¼
|Mar
|698¾
|+4¼
|May
|699
|+4¼
|Jul
|682
|+4¼
|Est. sales 88,978.
|Fri.’s sales 82,813
|Fri.’s open int 423,310
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|492
|497
|487¼
|488¼
|—3¾
|Mar
|507¼
|512
|502¾
|503¾
|—3½
|May
|515¼
|520
|511¼
|512
|—3¼
|Jul
|520
|524¾
|516
|517
|—3
|Sep
|517
|519¾
|512
|513
|—3¼
|Dec
|519½
|522¾
|515
|516¼
|—3¼
|Mar
|529½
|531¾
|525¼
|526½
|—3½
|May
|533½
|533½
|530½
|531¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|534¾
|536¼
|530
|531
|—3
|Sep
|504¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|503¾
|504½
|499¼
|500
|—1¾
|Jul
|516¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|498¾
|498¾
|496
|496¼
|—2¼
|Est. sales 203,262.
|Fri.’s sales 181,741
|Fri.’s open int 1,353,766
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|425¼
|427¾
|418
|420½
|—3¼
|Mar
|446¼
|446¼
|437¾
|438½
|—3¾
|May
|451
|—4
|Jul
|459½
|+1
|Sep
|442¾
|+1
|Dec
|426½
|+1
|Mar
|428
|+1
|May
|434
|+1
|Jul
|394
|+1
|Sep
|409¾
|+1
|Jul
|361
|+1
|Sep
|376¾
|+1
|Est. sales 365.
|Fri.’s sales 365
|Fri.’s open int 4,021,
|up 5
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1267
|1277½
|1258¼
|1264¼
|—1¾
|Jan
|1285¾
|1296¼
|1277¼
|1282½
|—2
|Mar
|1300½
|1309¾
|1292¼
|1295¾
|—3½
|May
|1314½
|1323¼
|1305
|1308½
|—4¾
|Jul
|1320¾
|1329½
|1312
|1315¼
|—5
|Aug
|1310
|1313½
|1297
|1299½
|—5½
|Sep
|1274
|1276¼
|1260¼
|1263¾
|—5¾
|Nov
|1256
|1263
|1246¼
|1250½
|—5
|Jan
|1258¼
|1260½
|1256½
|1258¼
|—4¾
|Mar
|1254¼
|1254¼
|1254
|1254
|—4
|May
|1253¼
|1253¼
|1251
|1252¼
|—5½
|Jul
|1255
|—6
|Aug
|1247¼
|—6¼
|Sep
|1215¼
|—6¼
|Nov
|1205¾
|—6¼
|Jul
|1205¾
|—6¼
|Nov
|1152
|—6¼
|Est. sales 320,769.
|Fri.’s sales 288,239
|Fri.’s open int 823,780,
|up 4,526
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|57.60
|58.02
|56.13
|56.13
|—1.16
|Dec
|56.00
|56.37
|53.76
|53.93
|—1.42
|Jan
|55.20
|55.51
|53.15
|53.26
|—1.33
|Mar
|54.57
|54.83
|52.68
|52.78
|—1.17
|May
|54.17
|54.48
|52.46
|52.53
|—1.09
|Jul
|53.81
|54.09
|52.17
|52.23
|—1.05
|Aug
|53.27
|53.51
|51.70
|51.73
|—.99
|Sep
|52.66
|53.04
|51.26
|51.27
|—.95
|Oct
|52.31
|52.31
|50.74
|50.77
|—.90
|Dec
|51.93
|52.11
|50.57
|50.62
|—.86
|Jan
|51.62
|51.64
|50.57
|50.57
|—.85
|Mar
|50.38
|—.84
|May
|50.22
|—.82
|Jul
|50.28
|50.28
|50.07
|50.07
|—.84
|Aug
|49.79
|—.84
|Sep
|49.45
|—.84
|Oct
|48.99
|—.84
|Dec
|49.09
|49.09
|48.81
|48.81
|—.83
|Jul
|48.72
|—.83
|Oct
|48.71
|—.83
|Dec
|48.45
|—.83
|Est. sales 132,925.
|Fri.’s sales 119,927
|Fri.’s open int 414,692
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|370.00
|375.80
|368.00
|370.90
|+3.30
|Dec
|370.90
|377.10
|370.60
|374.60
|+2.50
|Jan
|369.90
|375.90
|369.30
|373.50
|+2.60
|Mar
|367.50
|373.00
|366.40
|371.00
|+2.50
|May
|368.90
|373.00
|366.80
|371.20
|+2.10
|Jul
|371.40
|375.60
|369.70
|373.90
|+1.90
|Aug
|371.50
|374.80
|369.40
|373.40
|+1.50
|Sep
|369.80
|373.10
|367.90
|371.60
|+1.20
|Oct
|368.00
|369.80
|365.00
|368.30
|+.70
|Dec
|369.10
|371.10
|366.20
|370.00
|+.80
|Jan
|367.20
|371.00
|367.20
|370.20
|+.70
|Mar
|368.70
|+.60
|May
|366.90
|369.90
|366.20
|368.60
|+.60
|Jul
|367.80
|372.20
|367.80
|370.60
|+.60
|Aug
|369.30
|+.60
|Sep
|366.70
|+.40
|Oct
|363.40
|+.30
|Dec
|363.50
|—.40
|Jul
|364.00
|—.40
|Oct
|364.00
|—.40
|Dec
|358.40
|—.40
|Est. sales 149,790.
|Fri.’s sales 137,042
|Fri.’s open int 462,594
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.