CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 573¼ 581½ 570 572¾ +4½ Mar 602 611¼ 601 603½ +5½ May 622 629¾ 620½ 623¼ +6¼ Jul 638¾ 645¼ 637½ 640¾ +6¾ Sep 656½ 660 652 655 +6½ Dec 673 676¼ 668 671¾ +6 Mar 687 690½ 682 686 +5¾ May 691 +4¾ Jul 675½ +4¼ Sep 683 +4¼ Dec 692 +4¼ Mar 698¾ +4¼ May 699 +4¼ Jul 682 +4¼ Est. sales 88,978. Fri.’s sales 82,813 Fri.’s open int 423,310 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 492 497 487¼ 488¼ —3¾ Mar 507¼ 512 502¾ 503¾ —3½ May 515¼ 520 511¼ 512 —3¼ Jul 520 524¾ 516 517 —3 Sep 517 519¾ 512 513 —3¼ Dec 519½ 522¾ 515 516¼ —3¼ Mar 529½ 531¾ 525¼ 526½ —3½ May 533½ 533½ 530½ 531¾ —3¼ Jul 534¾ 536¼ 530 531 —3 Sep 504¼ —1¾ Dec 503¾ 504½ 499¼ 500 —1¾ Jul 516¼ —1¾ Dec 498¾ 498¾ 496 496¼ —2¼ Est. sales 203,262. Fri.’s sales 181,741 Fri.’s open int 1,353,766 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 425¼ 427¾ 418 420½ —3¼ Mar 446¼ 446¼ 437¾ 438½ —3¾ May 451 —4 Jul 459½ +1 Sep 442¾ +1 Dec 426½ +1 Mar 428 +1 May 434 +1 Jul 394 +1 Sep 409¾ +1 Jul 361 +1 Sep 376¾ +1 Est. sales 365. Fri.’s sales 365 Fri.’s open int 4,021, up 5 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1267 1277½ 1258¼ 1264¼ —1¾ Jan 1285¾ 1296¼ 1277¼ 1282½ —2 Mar 1300½ 1309¾ 1292¼ 1295¾ —3½ May 1314½ 1323¼ 1305 1308½ —4¾ Jul 1320¾ 1329½ 1312 1315¼ —5 Aug 1310 1313½ 1297 1299½ —5½ Sep 1274 1276¼ 1260¼ 1263¾ —5¾ Nov 1256 1263 1246¼ 1250½ —5 Jan 1258¼ 1260½ 1256½ 1258¼ —4¾ Mar 1254¼ 1254¼ 1254 1254 —4 May 1253¼ 1253¼ 1251 1252¼ —5½ Jul 1255 —6 Aug 1247¼ —6¼ Sep 1215¼ —6¼ Nov 1205¾ —6¼ Jul 1205¾ —6¼ Nov 1152 —6¼ Est. sales 320,769. Fri.’s sales 288,239 Fri.’s open int 823,780, up 4,526 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 57.60 58.02 56.13 56.13 —1.16 Dec 56.00 56.37 53.76 53.93 —1.42 Jan 55.20 55.51 53.15 53.26 —1.33 Mar 54.57 54.83 52.68 52.78 —1.17 May 54.17 54.48 52.46 52.53 —1.09 Jul 53.81 54.09 52.17 52.23 —1.05 Aug 53.27 53.51 51.70 51.73 —.99 Sep 52.66 53.04 51.26 51.27 —.95 Oct 52.31 52.31 50.74 50.77 —.90 Dec 51.93 52.11 50.57 50.62 —.86 Jan 51.62 51.64 50.57 50.57 —.85 Mar 50.38 —.84 May 50.22 —.82 Jul 50.28 50.28 50.07 50.07 —.84 Aug 49.79 —.84 Sep 49.45 —.84 Oct 48.99 —.84 Dec 49.09 49.09 48.81 48.81 —.83 Jul 48.72 —.83 Oct 48.71 —.83 Dec 48.45 —.83 Est. sales 132,925. Fri.’s sales 119,927 Fri.’s open int 414,692 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 370.00 375.80 368.00 370.90 +3.30 Dec 370.90 377.10 370.60 374.60 +2.50 Jan 369.90 375.90 369.30 373.50 +2.60 Mar 367.50 373.00 366.40 371.00 +2.50 May 368.90 373.00 366.80 371.20 +2.10 Jul 371.40 375.60 369.70 373.90 +1.90 Aug 371.50 374.80 369.40 373.40 +1.50 Sep 369.80 373.10 367.90 371.60 +1.20 Oct 368.00 369.80 365.00 368.30 +.70 Dec 369.10 371.10 366.20 370.00 +.80 Jan 367.20 371.00 367.20 370.20 +.70 Mar 368.70 +.60 May 366.90 369.90 366.20 368.60 +.60 Jul 367.80 372.20 367.80 370.60 +.60 Aug 369.30 +.60 Sep 366.70 +.40 Oct 363.40 +.30 Dec 363.50 —.40 Jul 364.00 —.40 Oct 364.00 —.40 Dec 358.40 —.40 Est. sales 149,790. Fri.’s sales 137,042 Fri.’s open int 462,594

