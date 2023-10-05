CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 559¾ 580¼ 559 578¼ +18¼ Mar 589 608½ 588¼ 607 +18 May 607 626¾ 606¾ 625½ +18½ Jul 622¾ 642 622½ 641¾ +18¾ Sep 637¾ 656½ 637 656½ +18¾ Dec 654 673¼ 653 673¼ +18¾ Mar 672¾ 687½ 672¾ 687½ +18¼ May 690¼ 693¼ 690¼ 693¼ +18 Jul 675 676½ 675 676½ +15½ Sep 684 +15½ Dec 693 +15½ Mar 699¾ +15½ May 700 +15½ Jul 683 +8½ Est. sales 121,770. Wed.’s sales 123,868 Wed.’s open int 433,297, up 3,964 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 486 498½ 482½ 497½ +11½ Mar 501 513¼ 497¾ 512¼ +11¼ May 509 521½ 506½ 520½ +11 Jul 514½ 526¼ 511¼ 525½ +11 Sep 510 520 507½ 519¼ +8½ Dec 513¼ 522 510 521½ +8 Mar 522¾ 531¾ 520¾ 531¾ +7¾ May 532¼ 537 532¼ 537 +7½ Jul 528½ 536 528½ 536 +7½ Sep 506¼ +5½ Dec 498¼ 502¾ 498¼ 502¾ +5½ Jul 518¾ +5¼ Dec 498¾ 498¾ 498¾ 498¾ +1¾ Est. sales 302,255. Wed.’s sales 223,299 Wed.’s open int 1,365,973 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 429 438½ 429 432¾ +3¾ Mar 448¾ 456¾ 448¾ 452 +5 May 462¼ +4¼ Jul 471 +3¾ Sep 454¼ +3¾ Dec 438 +3¾ Mar 439½ +3¾ May 445½ +3¾ Jul 405½ +3¾ Sep 421¼ +3¾ Jul 372½ +3¾ Sep 388¼ +3¾ Est. sales 740. Wed.’s sales 295 Wed.’s open int 4,127, up 10 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1271¾ 1283¾ 1262 1280¾ +7¾ Jan 1291 1301 1281 1298½ +6¼ Mar 1306½ 1314¾ 1295½ 1312¾ +5½ May 1317 1326½ 1308¼ 1325 +4¾ Jul 1323½ 1330¾ 1314 1329¾ +3¾ Aug 1306¾ 1314¼ 1299¼ 1313¾ +3½ Sep 1272½ 1276¾ 1263¾ 1276¼ +1½ Nov 1259½ 1263 1250 1261¼ — ¼ Jan 1266 1268½ 1263¼ 1268¼ — ½ Mar 1264¼ +¼ May 1264 1264¼ 1264 1264¼ +1¼ Jul 1267¼ +1¾ Aug 1260¾ +1¾ Sep 1228¾ +1¾ Nov 1217 1217 1216½ 1216½ Jul 1216½ Nov 1162¾ Est. sales 263,997. Wed.’s sales 250,982 Wed.’s open int 814,006, up 10,567 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 58.59 58.78 57.71 57.86 —.57 Dec 56.13 56.18 55.06 55.28 —.71 Jan 55.34 55.36 54.25 54.41 —.87 Mar 54.69 54.70 53.60 53.72 —.95 May 54.38 54.38 53.30 53.40 —.96 Jul 54.05 54.05 52.99 53.06 —.99 Aug 53.50 53.50 52.46 52.52 —1.02 Sep 52.87 52.87 51.93 52.01 —1.02 Oct 52.43 52.43 51.41 51.43 —1.00 Dec 52.00 52.00 51.14 51.21 —.94 Jan 51.35 51.35 51.15 51.15 —.92 Mar 51.20 51.20 50.89 50.98 —.89 May 51.00 51.02 50.71 50.84 —.86 Jul 51.00 51.00 50.72 50.72 —.83 Aug 50.75 50.75 50.50 50.50 —.75 Sep 50.75 50.75 50.25 50.25 —.69 Oct 49.88 —.69 Dec 49.68 49.69 49.57 49.57 —.65 Jul 49.48 —.65 Oct 49.47 —.65 Dec 49.21 —.65 Est. sales 128,813. Wed.’s sales 145,441 Wed.’s open int 415,900 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 368.80 373.60 362.60 373.60 +4.90 Dec 371.90 378.00 366.50 377.20 +5.20 Jan 371.00 376.60 366.20 375.80 +4.90 Mar 369.30 373.60 365.30 373.20 +3.90 May 370.30 374.00 367.10 373.60 +3.30 Jul 373.50 376.90 370.50 376.60 +3.10 Aug 373.10 376.60 370.50 376.30 +3.00 Sep 372.30 375.10 368.70 374.70 +3.20 Oct 367.70 372.10 365.40 371.70 +3.30 Dec 369.10 373.30 367.30 373.10 +3.10 Jan 369.80 373.50 368.10 373.10 +3.10 Mar 365.90 372.20 365.90 371.70 +3.20 May 371.80 372.20 371.50 371.50 +3.50 Jul 374.30 374.30 373.50 373.50 +3.70 Aug 373.50 373.50 372.60 372.60 +4.20 Sep 371.50 371.50 370.40 370.40 +4.80 Oct 368.00 368.00 367.10 367.10 +4.90 Dec 367.60 368.00 367.60 367.70 +5.60 Jul 368.20 +6.80 Oct 368.20 +6.80 Dec 362.60 +6.80 Est. sales 169,133. Wed.’s sales 168,322 Wed.’s open int 466,565, up 1,266

