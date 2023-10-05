CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|559¾
|580¼
|559
|578¼
|+18¼
|Mar
|589
|608½
|588¼
|607
|+18
|May
|607
|626¾
|606¾
|625½
|+18½
|Jul
|622¾
|642
|622½
|641¾
|+18¾
|Sep
|637¾
|656½
|637
|656½
|+18¾
|Dec
|654
|673¼
|653
|673¼
|+18¾
|Mar
|672¾
|687½
|672¾
|687½
|+18¼
|May
|690¼
|693¼
|690¼
|693¼
|+18
|Jul
|675
|676½
|675
|676½
|+15½
|Sep
|684
|+15½
|Dec
|693
|+15½
|Mar
|699¾
|+15½
|May
|700
|+15½
|Jul
|683
|+8½
|Est. sales 121,770.
|Wed.’s sales 123,868
|Wed.’s open int 433,297,
|up 3,964
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|486
|498½
|482½
|497½
|+11½
|Mar
|501
|513¼
|497¾
|512¼
|+11¼
|May
|509
|521½
|506½
|520½
|+11
|Jul
|514½
|526¼
|511¼
|525½
|+11
|Sep
|510
|520
|507½
|519¼
|+8½
|Dec
|513¼
|522
|510
|521½
|+8
|Mar
|522¾
|531¾
|520¾
|531¾
|+7¾
|May
|532¼
|537
|532¼
|537
|+7½
|Jul
|528½
|536
|528½
|536
|+7½
|Sep
|506¼
|+5½
|Dec
|498¼
|502¾
|498¼
|502¾
|+5½
|Jul
|518¾
|+5¼
|Dec
|498¾
|498¾
|498¾
|498¾
|+1¾
|Est. sales 302,255.
|Wed.’s sales 223,299
|Wed.’s open int 1,365,973
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|429
|438½
|429
|432¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|448¾
|456¾
|448¾
|452
|+5
|May
|462¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|471
|+3¾
|Sep
|454¼
|+3¾
|Dec
|438
|+3¾
|Mar
|439½
|+3¾
|May
|445½
|+3¾
|Jul
|405½
|+3¾
|Sep
|421¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|372½
|+3¾
|Sep
|388¼
|+3¾
|Est. sales 740.
|Wed.’s sales 295
|Wed.’s open int 4,127,
|up 10
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1271¾
|1283¾
|1262
|1280¾
|+7¾
|Jan
|1291
|1301
|1281
|1298½
|+6¼
|Mar
|1306½
|1314¾
|1295½
|1312¾
|+5½
|May
|1317
|1326½
|1308¼
|1325
|+4¾
|Jul
|1323½
|1330¾
|1314
|1329¾
|+3¾
|Aug
|1306¾
|1314¼
|1299¼
|1313¾
|+3½
|Sep
|1272½
|1276¾
|1263¾
|1276¼
|+1½
|Nov
|1259½
|1263
|1250
|1261¼
|—
|¼
|Jan
|1266
|1268½
|1263¼
|1268¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|1264¼
|+¼
|May
|1264
|1264¼
|1264
|1264¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|1267¼
|+1¾
|Aug
|1260¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|1228¾
|+1¾
|Nov
|1217
|1217
|1216½
|1216½
|Jul
|1216½
|Nov
|1162¾
|Est. sales 263,997.
|Wed.’s sales 250,982
|Wed.’s open int 814,006,
|up 10,567
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|58.59
|58.78
|57.71
|57.86
|—.57
|Dec
|56.13
|56.18
|55.06
|55.28
|—.71
|Jan
|55.34
|55.36
|54.25
|54.41
|—.87
|Mar
|54.69
|54.70
|53.60
|53.72
|—.95
|May
|54.38
|54.38
|53.30
|53.40
|—.96
|Jul
|54.05
|54.05
|52.99
|53.06
|—.99
|Aug
|53.50
|53.50
|52.46
|52.52
|—1.02
|Sep
|52.87
|52.87
|51.93
|52.01
|—1.02
|Oct
|52.43
|52.43
|51.41
|51.43
|—1.00
|Dec
|52.00
|52.00
|51.14
|51.21
|—.94
|Jan
|51.35
|51.35
|51.15
|51.15
|—.92
|Mar
|51.20
|51.20
|50.89
|50.98
|—.89
|May
|51.00
|51.02
|50.71
|50.84
|—.86
|Jul
|51.00
|51.00
|50.72
|50.72
|—.83
|Aug
|50.75
|50.75
|50.50
|50.50
|—.75
|Sep
|50.75
|50.75
|50.25
|50.25
|—.69
|Oct
|49.88
|—.69
|Dec
|49.68
|49.69
|49.57
|49.57
|—.65
|Jul
|49.48
|—.65
|Oct
|49.47
|—.65
|Dec
|49.21
|—.65
|Est. sales 128,813.
|Wed.’s sales 145,441
|Wed.’s open int 415,900
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|368.80
|373.60
|362.60
|373.60
|+4.90
|Dec
|371.90
|378.00
|366.50
|377.20
|+5.20
|Jan
|371.00
|376.60
|366.20
|375.80
|+4.90
|Mar
|369.30
|373.60
|365.30
|373.20
|+3.90
|May
|370.30
|374.00
|367.10
|373.60
|+3.30
|Jul
|373.50
|376.90
|370.50
|376.60
|+3.10
|Aug
|373.10
|376.60
|370.50
|376.30
|+3.00
|Sep
|372.30
|375.10
|368.70
|374.70
|+3.20
|Oct
|367.70
|372.10
|365.40
|371.70
|+3.30
|Dec
|369.10
|373.30
|367.30
|373.10
|+3.10
|Jan
|369.80
|373.50
|368.10
|373.10
|+3.10
|Mar
|365.90
|372.20
|365.90
|371.70
|+3.20
|May
|371.80
|372.20
|371.50
|371.50
|+3.50
|Jul
|374.30
|374.30
|373.50
|373.50
|+3.70
|Aug
|373.50
|373.50
|372.60
|372.60
|+4.20
|Sep
|371.50
|371.50
|370.40
|370.40
|+4.80
|Oct
|368.00
|368.00
|367.10
|367.10
|+4.90
|Dec
|367.60
|368.00
|367.60
|367.70
|+5.60
|Jul
|368.20
|+6.80
|Oct
|368.20
|+6.80
|Dec
|362.60
|+6.80
|Est. sales 169,133.
|Wed.’s sales 168,322
|Wed.’s open int 466,565,
|up 1,266
