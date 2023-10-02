CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|545
|567
|541¼
|564¾
|+23¼
|Mar
|580
|597¾
|573¼
|596
|+22½
|May
|597½
|616¾
|594½
|615
|+20¼
|Jul
|612½
|632¼
|611¾
|631
|+18¾
|Sep
|632½
|647
|631
|646
|+17¼
|Dec
|653½
|664¼
|649¾
|663
|+15¼
|Mar
|668¼
|677¾
|666¼
|677¾
|+13¾
|May
|675
|683¼
|674¼
|683¼
|+12
|Jul
|669
|670
|669
|669¼
|+8
|Sep
|676¾
|+8
|Dec
|685¾
|+8
|Mar
|692½
|+8
|May
|692¾
|+8
|Jul
|682¾
|+8
|Est. sales 156,595.
|Fri.’s sales 221,960
|Fri.’s open int 434,160,
|up 12,712
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|477
|489¾
|476
|488¾
|+12
|Mar
|492¼
|504½
|491¼
|503¾
|+12
|May
|501
|513
|500
|512¼
|+11¾
|Jul
|505½
|517½
|505
|517¼
|+11¾
|Sep
|503¼
|514
|502½
|514
|+10¾
|Dec
|506½
|517¼
|506½
|517¼
|+10
|Mar
|519
|527½
|519
|527½
|+10
|May
|531½
|532
|531½
|532
|+9½
|Jul
|526¼
|531½
|526¼
|531½
|+10
|Sep
|503
|+5¾
|Dec
|491½
|499½
|491½
|499½
|+6¼
|Jul
|515¾
|+6¼
|Dec
|497½
|498¼
|497½
|498¼
|+5
|Est. sales 216,434.
|Fri.’s sales 334,047
|Fri.’s open int 1,358,967,
|up 10,013
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|428¼
|444¼
|423¼
|434½
|+2
|Mar
|453
|462½
|447
|451¾
|+1¼
|May
|462¼
|+1½
|Jul
|463
|467¼
|463
|467¼
|+1½
|Sep
|450½
|+1½
|Dec
|434¼
|+1½
|Mar
|435¾
|+1½
|May
|441¾
|+1½
|Jul
|401¾
|+1½
|Sep
|417½
|+1½
|Jul
|368¾
|+1½
|Sep
|384½
|+1½
|Est. sales 640.
|Fri.’s sales 827
|Fri.’s open int 3,987
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1272½
|1279½
|1265¾
|1277
|+2
|Jan
|1292
|1298¾
|1285
|1296¾
|+2¼
|Mar
|1307¼
|1314½
|1300¾
|1313¼
|+3
|May
|1319¾
|1326¾
|1312½
|1326½
|+4½
|Jul
|1324½
|1333¼
|1318
|1333
|+5¾
|Aug
|1309
|1318
|1303¼
|1317½
|+5¾
|Sep
|1272¾
|1282¼
|1267¾
|1282¼
|+6¾
|Nov
|1257¼
|1267½
|1252¼
|1267½
|+7½
|Jan
|1265¾
|1274¾
|1265¼
|1274¾
|+8¼
|Mar
|1266¾
|+8¼
|May
|1263
|1263¾
|1263
|1263¾
|+8
|Jul
|1265
|+7¾
|Aug
|1259
|+9
|Sep
|1227
|+9
|Nov
|1215¾
|+8½
|Jul
|1215¾
|+8½
|Nov
|1162
|+8½
|Est. sales 255,435.
|Fri.’s sales 334,278
|Fri.’s open int 792,850,
|up 9,100
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|57.25
|60.17
|57.12
|59.85
|+2.41
|Dec
|55.85
|57.54
|55.56
|57.43
|+1.60
|Jan
|55.20
|56.80
|54.97
|56.68
|+1.46
|Mar
|54.72
|56.21
|54.50
|56.11
|+1.38
|May
|54.52
|55.87
|54.28
|55.80
|+1.27
|Jul
|54.33
|55.53
|54.07
|55.47
|+1.16
|Aug
|53.80
|55.03
|53.71
|54.99
|+1.09
|Sep
|53.42
|54.49
|53.36
|54.45
|+1.00
|Oct
|52.91
|53.89
|52.85
|53.85
|+.95
|Dec
|52.51
|53.66
|52.50
|53.56
|+.94
|Jan
|53.49
|+.97
|Mar
|53.23
|53.32
|53.23
|53.32
|+.97
|May
|53.18
|53.18
|53.08
|53.17
|+.96
|Jul
|53.04
|+.96
|Aug
|52.79
|+.98
|Sep
|52.53
|+1.00
|Oct
|51.95
|+1.05
|Dec
|51.76
|+1.11
|Jul
|51.67
|+1.11
|Oct
|51.66
|+1.11
|Dec
|51.40
|+1.11
|Est. sales 137,146.
|Fri.’s sales 153,390
|Fri.’s open int 424,346
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|377.30
|381.40
|367.30
|367.60
|—8.30
|Dec
|381.20
|382.10
|373.40
|374.30
|—6.90
|Jan
|379.40
|380.00
|371.90
|372.80
|—6.60
|Mar
|375.10
|375.20
|368.90
|370.10
|—4.90
|May
|373.20
|373.40
|368.30
|369.90
|—3.20
|Jul
|374.70
|374.90
|370.50
|372.60
|—1.90
|Aug
|374.00
|374.00
|370.10
|372.10
|—1.50
|Sep
|371.40
|371.40
|368.40
|370.10
|—1.30
|Oct
|366.70
|367.20
|365.30
|367.10
|—.70
|Dec
|367.20
|368.40
|366.00
|368.10
|—.20
|Jan
|367.10
|368.10
|365.90
|367.70
|+.10
|Mar
|364.40
|366.00
|364.40
|366.00
|+1.20
|May
|365.00
|365.00
|364.90
|364.90
|+2.00
|Jul
|365.90
|+2.30
|Aug
|364.70
|+3.10
|Sep
|362.00
|+3.40
|Oct
|358.40
|+3.20
|Dec
|357.60
|+3.20
|Jul
|356.10
|+3.20
|Oct
|356.10
|+3.20
|Dec
|350.50
|+3.20
|Est. sales 183,226.
|Fri.’s sales 238,738
|Fri.’s open int 468,649
