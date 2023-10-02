CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 545 567 541¼ 564¾ +23¼ Mar 580 597¾ 573¼ 596 +22½ May 597½ 616¾ 594½ 615 +20¼ Jul 612½ 632¼ 611¾ 631 +18¾ Sep 632½ 647 631 646 +17¼ Dec 653½ 664¼ 649¾ 663 +15¼ Mar 668¼ 677¾ 666¼ 677¾ +13¾ May 675 683¼ 674¼ 683¼ +12 Jul 669 670 669 669¼ +8 Sep 676¾ +8 Dec 685¾ +8 Mar 692½ +8 May 692¾ +8 Jul 682¾ +8 Est. sales 156,595. Fri.’s sales 221,960 Fri.’s open int 434,160, up 12,712 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 477 489¾ 476 488¾ +12 Mar 492¼ 504½ 491¼ 503¾ +12 May 501 513 500 512¼ +11¾ Jul 505½ 517½ 505 517¼ +11¾ Sep 503¼ 514 502½ 514 +10¾ Dec 506½ 517¼ 506½ 517¼ +10 Mar 519 527½ 519 527½ +10 May 531½ 532 531½ 532 +9½ Jul 526¼ 531½ 526¼ 531½ +10 Sep 503 +5¾ Dec 491½ 499½ 491½ 499½ +6¼ Jul 515¾ +6¼ Dec 497½ 498¼ 497½ 498¼ +5 Est. sales 216,434. Fri.’s sales 334,047 Fri.’s open int 1,358,967, up 10,013 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 428¼ 444¼ 423¼ 434½ +2 Mar 453 462½ 447 451¾ +1¼ May 462¼ +1½ Jul 463 467¼ 463 467¼ +1½ Sep 450½ +1½ Dec 434¼ +1½ Mar 435¾ +1½ May 441¾ +1½ Jul 401¾ +1½ Sep 417½ +1½ Jul 368¾ +1½ Sep 384½ +1½ Est. sales 640. Fri.’s sales 827 Fri.’s open int 3,987 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1272½ 1279½ 1265¾ 1277 +2 Jan 1292 1298¾ 1285 1296¾ +2¼ Mar 1307¼ 1314½ 1300¾ 1313¼ +3 May 1319¾ 1326¾ 1312½ 1326½ +4½ Jul 1324½ 1333¼ 1318 1333 +5¾ Aug 1309 1318 1303¼ 1317½ +5¾ Sep 1272¾ 1282¼ 1267¾ 1282¼ +6¾ Nov 1257¼ 1267½ 1252¼ 1267½ +7½ Jan 1265¾ 1274¾ 1265¼ 1274¾ +8¼ Mar 1266¾ +8¼ May 1263 1263¾ 1263 1263¾ +8 Jul 1265 +7¾ Aug 1259 +9 Sep 1227 +9 Nov 1215¾ +8½ Jul 1215¾ +8½ Nov 1162 +8½ Est. sales 255,435. Fri.’s sales 334,278 Fri.’s open int 792,850, up 9,100 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 57.25 60.17 57.12 59.85 +2.41 Dec 55.85 57.54 55.56 57.43 +1.60 Jan 55.20 56.80 54.97 56.68 +1.46 Mar 54.72 56.21 54.50 56.11 +1.38 May 54.52 55.87 54.28 55.80 +1.27 Jul 54.33 55.53 54.07 55.47 +1.16 Aug 53.80 55.03 53.71 54.99 +1.09 Sep 53.42 54.49 53.36 54.45 +1.00 Oct 52.91 53.89 52.85 53.85 +.95 Dec 52.51 53.66 52.50 53.56 +.94 Jan 53.49 +.97 Mar 53.23 53.32 53.23 53.32 +.97 May 53.18 53.18 53.08 53.17 +.96 Jul 53.04 +.96 Aug 52.79 +.98 Sep 52.53 +1.00 Oct 51.95 +1.05 Dec 51.76 +1.11 Jul 51.67 +1.11 Oct 51.66 +1.11 Dec 51.40 +1.11 Est. sales 137,146. Fri.’s sales 153,390 Fri.’s open int 424,346 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 377.30 381.40 367.30 367.60 —8.30 Dec 381.20 382.10 373.40 374.30 —6.90 Jan 379.40 380.00 371.90 372.80 —6.60 Mar 375.10 375.20 368.90 370.10 —4.90 May 373.20 373.40 368.30 369.90 —3.20 Jul 374.70 374.90 370.50 372.60 —1.90 Aug 374.00 374.00 370.10 372.10 —1.50 Sep 371.40 371.40 368.40 370.10 —1.30 Oct 366.70 367.20 365.30 367.10 —.70 Dec 367.20 368.40 366.00 368.10 —.20 Jan 367.10 368.10 365.90 367.70 +.10 Mar 364.40 366.00 364.40 366.00 +1.20 May 365.00 365.00 364.90 364.90 +2.00 Jul 365.90 +2.30 Aug 364.70 +3.10 Sep 362.00 +3.40 Oct 358.40 +3.20 Dec 357.60 +3.20 Jul 356.10 +3.20 Oct 356.10 +3.20 Dec 350.50 +3.20 Est. sales 183,226. Fri.’s sales 238,738 Fri.’s open int 468,649

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.